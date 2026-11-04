“I hope audiences will be curious about me”... Bae Gang-hee of ‘Final Interview’ keeps catching the eye (Comprehensive)

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Bae Gang-hee, 29, approached her role with the same earnestness as Cha Ju-won, the job seeker she plays in the film ‘Final Interview.’

Released on the 4th, ‘Final Interview’ tells the story of six applicants gathered for a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and descend into confusion. The film is directed by Kim Junghoon, who helmed ‘The Accidental Detective’ and ‘The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure,’ among other films. Bae Gang-hee plays Cha Ju-won, a perfectionist with an impeccable résumé.

Before ‘Final Interview’ opened, Bae Gang-hee spoke with Sportschosun about making her screen debut. “Since ‘Final Interview’ is my screen debut, I’ve naturally felt nervous and tense,” she said. “During filming, I focused entirely on acting. Recently, though, I’ve also been working hard on promotion and wondering how I could convey my sincerity to more people.”

Photo courtesy of NEW

Asked what led her to join the film, she said, “I auditioned for the role of Cha Ju-won and was cast. I was drawn in from the moment I first read the script. Rather than following just one incident, the characters’ psychology and relationships made me even more curious about what would happen next.”

Asked how it felt to see her face on the big screen for the first time, Bae Gang-hee replied, “The screen is so big, and it felt embarrassing to see my face in close-up. Watching it made me realize, ‘Oh, I played Cha Ju-won, and the film is really coming out.’”

Asked about her personal secret to passing auditions, she said, “If you think an audition is a place where you’re being judged absolutely, you can’t help but tense up in your acting. I felt less nervous when I thought of the people watching my performance as individuals, just like me. I’m still auditioning these days, so I always approach auditions with great earnestness. I think audiences may also deeply relate to the earnestness of the characters in our film.”

A still from the film ‘Final Interview.’ Photo courtesy of NEW

She also had a tense confrontation scene with Shin Seung-ho, who plays her character’s competitor, Baek Seung-bin. Bae Gang-hee said, “For the audition, I focused mainly on the scenes where I poured out my emotions after Baek Seung-bin’s envelope was revealed. I put all my energy into it and showed them how sincere I was. When I get angry or put a lot of emotion into a scene, my eyes usually become very bloodshot and red. The director was quite intrigued and wondered whether those physical symptoms were intentional.”

Recalling what it was like to act alongside Shin Seung-ho, she said, “He brought great energy to our scenes on set. His voice was so powerful it seemed to shake the set, and his gaze was overwhelming. Since I’m usually calm, I thought I needed to raise my voice a little and come at him with more force.”

A still from the film ‘Final Interview.’ Photo courtesy of NEW

Looking back on the atmosphere on set, she said, “I don’t remember it very clearly, but when it came to acting, I found myself going with my instincts. Shin Seung-ho and I also communicated comfortably. I don’t know how he felt, but both of us acted instinctively. We had brief discussions when working out our scenes, but didn’t separately coordinate our acting styles. We just exchanged raw, unvarnished performances.”

She also talked about what she did to bring the character of Cha Ju-won to life. Bae Gang-hee said, “Rather than being a perfectionist, Cha Ju-won is someone who has to be perfect. I wanted the question of why she had no choice but to make those choices to feel convincing. She may seem rational and sharp on the surface, but of the six applicants, she is the one whose heart is most deeply shaken. I didn’t want to convey that through big gestures; I paid close attention to small details like her gaze and breathing. I also wanted to portray her defenses: her fear of showing her emotions and her dislike of being hurt.”

Photo courtesy of NEW

Unlike her cool, aloof image in the film, she drew attention with her girlish side in real life. Bae Gang-hee said, “People have often noticed a big gap between the characters I’ve played and the way I normally speak. I find acting so much fun, and it feels like solving a difficult problem. I started acting in the hope that someone might find comfort in watching something I’ve appeared in. That is still a big dream I want to achieve as an actor.”

Bae Gang-hee made a strong impression on the public playing young Lee Sa-ra in the Netflix series ‘The Glory.’ She said, “‘The Glory’ is a precious work that made people remember me as an actor. The actors I filmed with then were all around my age, so we still keep in touch from time to time and remain close.”

Asked what kind of actor she hopes to become, she replied, “I want to connect with audiences in a friendly way through ‘Final Interview.’ I want to be an actor whose different sides make people curious to see more. I hope people will look forward to my acting. Acting wasn’t my major, but I keep experimenting, challenging myself and studying the craft.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.