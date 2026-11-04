'Reawaken Man: The Red' Comes to Home Screens Starting Today (the 4th) as VOD Service Launches

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Reawaken Man: The Red' is launching VOD services on IPTV and digital cable TV.

'Reawaken Man: The Red' begins its day-and-date VOD release on IPTV and digital cable TV on the 4th. The film is captivating audiences with a variety of attractions, including compelling performances by popular actor Koo Kyo-hwan and fellow cast members Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young and Kim Si-a, as well as boundary-pushing action unfolding in the heart of the city.

'Reawaken Man: The Red,' an unpredictable story about an ordinary job seeker who gains the ability to come back to life and then finds himself on the run, is available on a range of platforms, including IPTV (Genie TV, B tv and LG U+tv), KT Skylife, Studio Choice, TVING, Coupang Play, Wavve, WATCHA, Apple TV+ and Google. With its simultaneous theatrical and IPTV/VOD release, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' will offer plenty of entertainment not only to viewers who have yet to see the film but also to those looking to watch it again, and will fully captivate audiences at home.

Meanwhile, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' tells the story of Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours after dying, he finds himself pursued under mysterious circumstances. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a and Kim Sung-ryung, and is directed by Baek Jong-yul, who helmed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.' It is also currently showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.