Why is Koo Kyo-hwan here? Even his cameo in ‘Paradise Lost’ is special

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan made a special impression in the thriller ‘Paradise Lost’ (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT).

‘Paradise Lost’ has released behind-the-scenes stills from the shoot. The images offer a glimpse into how scenes that evoke a profound abyss in the film were brought to life.

The released stills show the filming of the scene in which Soyoung (Kim Hyun-joo) first comes face-to-face with her AI son. Ahead of the scene that begins the nine years Soyoung spends living with AI Sun Woo, Kim Hyun-joo and the child actor are seen preparing to film side by side. Another moment captures director Yeon Sang-ho giving direction to the child actor playing Saebit. In front of the camping school bus that signals the start of the film, the director makes eye contact with the actor as he explains the scene.

The location shoot was also revealed. One image, set against the entrance to a coal mine, shows filming at an actual mine. The intensity of the shoot comes through in full, including a moment when Yeon Sang-ho coordinates blocking with the crew in the alley outside Soyoung’s house.

Other images show Bae Hyun-sung standing in front of a monitor, Kim Hyun-joo beginning a scene in the kitchen of Soyoung’s house, and Yeon Sang-ho directing the shoot outdoors in the middle of winter. Group shots taken on the set with the children of Paradise and at the wrap were also released. In particular, a photo featuring all three captures the moment they completed a 100-minute story.

On-set photos of Koo Kyo-hwan, who appears in a cameo, were also released. Having continued his connection with director Yeon Sang-ho through ‘Peninsula,’ ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ and ‘Colony,’ Koo reportedly makes a surprise appearance in ‘Paradise Lost’ as well, drawing interest from audiences. Since the film’s release, ‘spotting Koo Kyo-hwan’ has become a hot topic. Now, stills have been released showing him in a solo shot against a café backdrop and alongside Kim Hyun-joo and Yeon Sang-ho, adding to the pleasure of seeing them.

‘Paradise Lost’ is a mystery that begins when a child returns to a mother who lost her child in the disappearance of a camping school bus nine years earlier—the child having grown considerably in the intervening years. The film stars Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung and is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘Peninsula’ and ‘The Ugly.’

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.