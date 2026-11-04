‘Hope’ Makes History Again... Records the Year’s Biggest Opening for a Korean Film in France

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The sci-fi thriller Hope (directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films) has kept up its strong momentum, setting a new opening-day record in France for a Korean film released this year.

Na Hong-jin’s Hope recorded the highest opening revenue among Korean films released in France this year on its first day in theaters there. Buoyed by favorable reviews from French media and audiences, the film also achieved meaningful box-office success, once again demonstrating the intense global interest it has drawn since its premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

Hope opened on 192 screens across France, earning approximately $800,000 in its opening. It performed particularly well in Paris—a key market that accounts for 31% of France’s total box-office revenue—where it ranked second at the box office on October 31, the opening weekend.

The box-office momentum of Hope, which proved its strength in major French cities, continued in Belgium. Released on 38 screens there, the film earned approximately $64,000 in its opening, far surpassing the opening results of Decision to Leave and Burning. After an impressive start in France and Belgium, Hope is set to continue meeting audiences around the world as it expands its box-office success across Europe.

Hope tells the story of the head of the Hopo Harbor branch office, located in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from young people in the neighborhood that a tiger has appeared. With the whole village thrown into a state of emergency, the story unfolds as the head encounters an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, among others.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.