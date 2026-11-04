“As expected, a comedy queen you can always count on”... Lee Sun-bin shines even brighter in 'CSAT, Secret of the Exam Questions'

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Lee Sun-bin led the film 'CSAT, Secret of the Exam Questions' with her cheerful energy and heartfelt performance.

Released on October 28, 'CSAT, Secret of the Exam Questions' is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the question-setting headquarters, sealed off for 40 days to prepare the CSAT—a Class II national secret in South Korea. The film follows her misadventures as she tries to create “problem-free problems” with no typos or grounds for dispute.

Lee Sun-bin plays Maeng Bo-ram, an MZ-generation Korean-language teacher who enters the CSAT question-setting headquarters because of an administrative error. Maeng has no experience setting CSAT questions, but her genuine concern for students and sense of duty as a teacher are second to none. Lee brought out Maeng’s pure-hearted yet spirited side with her signature natural, engaging comedic performance, making audiences laugh. With playful expressions and lively reactions, she made the character’s refusal to be intimidated as she voiced her opinions among veteran question setters—and her sunny response to unexpected situations—stand out.

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio Co., Ltd.

Lee also kept Maeng’s heartfelt concern for students at the center of the comedy. Maeng’s determination to uphold her belief that students deserve fair questions, despite the question setters’ opposition and disregard, showed the character’s growth and made her more relatable. Lee moved naturally between Maeng’s bright, quirky side and moments when she seriously expressed her convictions, demonstrating a steady command of the balance between comedy and sincerity. She completed the portrayal of Maeng, a character brimming with pure passion, with an unaffected look and an approachable demeanor.

In 'CSAT, Secret of the Exam Questions,' Lee Sun-bin took center stage, showcasing a wide range of strengths, from cheerful laughs and heartfelt emotion to exceptional chemistry with her fellow cast members. Having once again proved her talent with this film, she has already drawn attention to what fresh acting transformation she will bring to her next project.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-bin is set to appear on the big screen in succession in her upcoming projects 'The Taste of Prison' and 'The Sword: Rebirth of the Red Wolf.' Beyond film, she is also expected to show a new side of herself with her signature bright energy and passionate spirit on TEO’s new variety show 'Sandokgi Project,' set to premiere on Netflix on the 20th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.