“Hoping for a box-office hit? I want to hear, ‘You passed’”... Kim Jae-won proves to be a rookie who’s ready in Final Interview (Full story)

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Jae-won, 25, has made his mark in films after dramas. He’s keeping up his busy run with Final Interview, his big-screen debut, set for release in the second half of this year.

Released on the 4th, Final Interview is about six applicants gathered for a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and plunge into confusion. It was directed by Kim Junghoon, who also helmed The Accidental Detective and The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure. Kim Jae-won plays Han Jin-woo, an idealist who approaches the world with an open mind.

Photo courtesy of NEW

Meeting Sportschosun ahead of the film’s release, Kim Jae-won said, “Since this is my first film, I feel like I’ve taken on a new genre,” adding, “I’m both nervous and excited about whether I can make a convincing impression on audiences. I have mixed feelings.”

Asked what led him to join the project, he said, “When I first received the script, I heard that some of the actors had already been cast,” adding, “The script itself was so immersive that I thought it would be meaningful to take on this kind of genre for my first film.”

A still from Final Interview. Photo courtesy of NEW

He also talked about the effort he put into creating a character of his own. Kim Jae-won explained, “I tried to bring a different sensibility to filming a movie than I do when filming a drama. A drama has to unfold over a long stretch, but a movie has to be told compactly within two hours, doesn’t it? Since I’d be facing audiences on a big screen, I thought every movement had to avoid looking too big. The character I play, Han Jin-woo, is restrained, so I tried to bring that quality into the performance.”

In an interview the previous day, Cho Yi Hyun said that, among the six applicants, Kim Jae-won was the most like his real-life self. Hearing this, Kim said, “Yi Hyun is kind and gentle too, much like Moon Hye-in. Yoo-seok is also like Hee-chan in a good way. Hee-chan has a twist in the latter half, but at the beginning he’s energetic and bright, and very affectionate. Yoo-seok also helped keep the atmosphere lively on set.”

On the fresh romantic scenes with Cho Yi Hyun, he said, “I did my best to trust the director and act wholeheartedly on set. Since the film is a mystery, I didn’t want the romance to take center stage.” He added, “There was a height difference, but luckily Yi Hyun wore high heels, and I spread my legs a little too, so I think our two-shot came out better than I expected,” expressing his satisfaction.

Asked what it would be like to have an older sister like Cho Yi Hyun in real life, Kim Jae-won said, “I have an older sister, and one is enough (laughs). Yi Hyun feels like a cute younger sister. I’m actually younger than her, but while filming and promoting with her, I got to see her distinctive cuteness and lovely side.” He added, “If I get the chance, I’d like to do a traditional melodrama with her someday, and I’d also like to work with her in a romantic comedy. Communication on this set was really smooth, so I’d like to work with her again. We had great chemistry.”

A still from Final Interview. Photo courtesy of NEW

Kim Jae-won has played younger partners in romances with older women alongside Shin Hye-sun in the Netflix series The Art of Sarah and Kim Go-eun in TVING’s original series Yumi’s Cells Season 3. He said proudly, “I’m getting all kinds of love except from my actual older sister (laughs). She doesn’t say it because she’s embarrassed, but she’s been very supportive. My sister got married recently, and it was nice to see her after a long time (laughs). I prepared a wedding gift to show how grateful I am, and made sure it was something she wouldn’t be disappointed with.”

Asked whether his thoughtful and caring personality was influenced by his older sister, Kim Jae-won replied, “Having an older sister definitely keeps you in line. I think people with older sisters are often told they’re sensitive, while male actors with older brothers seem to be told they’re spirited.”

Asked how he builds such strong chemistry with older actors, he said, “I actually feel much more comfortable with older women. Regardless of gender or experience, I respect boundaries and mix in jokes so the atmosphere doesn’t get stiff. If you approach people gradually, things usually go smoothly. All the senior actors I’ve worked with so far have been kind, and they’ve opened up to me. I think approaching them honestly, rather than artificially trying too hard to make a good impression, makes it easier for them to open up.”

Asked which older actress he’d like to work with in the future, Kim Jae-won added a little plug, saying, “I’d like to work with Park Eun-bin.” He is set to star with Park Eun-bin in MBC’s new drama Wild Flowers Bloom in the Palace.

Photo courtesy of NEW

Since February, Kim Jae-won has been appearing as the “bank president” on KBS’s Music Bank. “I’m very satisfied with it. I’m proud of myself for getting better at dancing. I started working in this field because I like the feeling of being loved when I stand in front of people. On Music Bank, fans come to see me every Friday, so I can feel that love directly. As an actor, I show people an edited version of myself, so I think there’s some difference,” he said. “That’s probably why my bright side comes out at movie stage greetings and on Music Bank.”

Asked whether he practices dancing separately for Music Bank, Kim Jae-won replied with a laugh, “I don’t practice dancing separately. Some people have seen me getting a little better at dancing and say they’ve actually stopped watching. I think a lot of people expect me to dance awkwardly, like a total klutz.”

Finally, on plans for stage greetings for Final Interview, he said, “If the box-office numbers are good, the atmosphere will be good, and as the atmosphere at the venue improves, I think there may be more fan service or events.” He added, “I haven’t talked with the other actors about what box-office numbers we’re hoping for, but I’d love to hear that we’ve passed. I hope not only the actors but also the production crew can be happy together,” revealing how much he hoped for the film’s success.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.