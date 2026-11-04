'Snowfall in Summer, To You' star Jung Jin-woon: “My first time taking on fantasy romance; more fun than working on ‘Choir of God’”

The press and distribution screening for the film 'Snowfall in Summer, To You' was held on the 4th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Jung Jin-woon is being interviewed. Yongsan =

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jung Jin-woon shared his thoughts on working on the film 'Snowfall in Summer, To You.'

At the press and distribution screening for 'Snowfall in Summer, To You,' held on the 4th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Jung Jin-woon said, “It was my first time taking on the fantasy romance genre,” adding, “I spoke with the director more honestly and directly.”

'Snowfall in Summer, To You,' which opens on the 25th, tells the story of In-ho, who reunites with his first love, who died three years earlier, on a train he happens to board while on a business trip to Mongolia, and discovers that they live in different timelines. The film is directed by Kim Hyeong-hyeop, who helmed 'Daddy You, Daughter Me' and 'Choir of God.'

Jung Jin-woon plays In-ho, who has a fated reunion with his deceased first love. Having worked with director Kim again after 'Choir of God,' he said, “'Choir of God' and this film have very different genre sensibilities. The genres of the two films were so different that I actually felt unsure. Also, the relationship between the director and me was different on this film from what it had been on 'Choir of God,' so we spoke more honestly and directly.” He added, “It was my first time taking on the fantasy romance genre, and I think working on this was much more fun than working on 'Choir of God.'”

On what he focused on in his performance, he explained, “The romance films I worked on before had a somewhat faster pace, whereas this time I tried to give it a more classical flow. Within that calm flow, I did a lot of calculating internally as well.” He added, “The director and I spent a lot of time thinking about how I could act honestly.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.