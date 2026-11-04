“A film where emotions run high”... Jung Jinwoon takes on classic melodrama with 'A Snowy Summer, to You' (Roundup)

The press and distribution screening of the film 'A Snowy Summer, to You' was held on the 4th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Jung Jinwoon, director Kim Hyeong-hyeop, and Chelmeg are

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jung Jinwoon takes on the classic romance genre in the film 'A Snowy Summer, to You.'

The press and distribution screening of 'A Snowy Summer, to You' was held on the 4th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Jung Jinwoon, Chelmeg, and director Kim Hyeong-hyeop attended the event.

'A Snowy Summer, to You,' which opens on the 25th, follows Inho, who unexpectedly meets his first love—who died three years earlier—on a train he boards while traveling to Mongolia on a business trip. He discovers that she and he live in different time periods. The film is directed by Kim Hyeong-hyeop, known for 'Daddy You, Daughter Me' and 'Choir of God.'

The press and distribution screening of the film 'A Snowy Summer, to You' was held on the 4th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Director Kim Hyeong-hyeop is being interviewed. Yongsan =

Asked what led him to direct 'A Snowy Summer, to You,' director Kim said, “The film first took shape when I was shooting 'Choir of God' with Jung Jinwoon. There was a melodrama storyline in it, though it was cut from the final film. I had so much fun talking about melodrama with Jung during filming. After that, I thought it would be great if Jung made a melodrama, and a good opportunity came along after 'Choir of God,' so I started developing the script. Once I had finished it, I was scouting locations in Mongolia. I called Jung from a hill where the wind was blowing sand and asked him to join me. Thankfully, Jung readily agreed, and that’s how the film got started.”

He added, “My connection with 'Choir of God' carried over into this project. The PD who interpreted for us at the time introduced me to the project, which allowed us to move forward. The production company, Kairos Makers, was also happy to come on board. Thanks to that, we received an offer to collaborate with a fairly large film company in Mongolia.”

The press and distribution screening of the film 'A Snowy Summer, to You' was held on the 4th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Jung Jinwoon is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park

Jung Jinwoon plays Inho, who is reunited as if by fate with his first love, who has passed away. Having worked with director Kim again after 'Choir of God,' he said, “'Choir of God' and this film have very different genre sensibilities. Their genres are so different that I actually wasn’t sure what to expect. My relationship with the director was also different on this film from what it was during 'Choir of God,' so we talked more honestly and directly.” He added, “This was my first time taking on fantasy melodrama, and I think I enjoyed working on it much more than I did 'Choir of God.'”

Asked what he focused on in his acting, he explained, “The romance films I worked on before had a slightly faster pace, while this time I wanted to take a more classic approach. I did a lot of thinking things through internally within that calm flow.” He added, “The director and I spent a lot of time thinking about how I could act more honestly.”

The press and distribution screening of the film 'A Snowy Summer, to You' was held on the 4th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Chelmeg is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park

Chelmeg, an actor from the Mongolian National Drama Theatre, plays Ano, Inho’s first love. Speaking about her onscreen romance with Jung Jinwoon, she said, “I was nervous when I first met Jung Jinwoon. You appeared in the Korean dramas I watched growing up, and I also listened to a lot of K-pop. I’m grateful that you looked after me so much on set and taught me in such a comfortable way.”

Jung Jinwoon, hearing this, also expressed his gratitude. “There are times when we introduce our relationship to other people, right? Usually, we might say we’re actors in the same film or partners, but I introduced us as brothers,” he said. “At first, though, I was a little uncomfortable. Since there’s an age gap between us, I was cautious because I thought it might be awkward if I tried to get too close for no reason. But Chelmeg was so warm and friendly, and I think that’s how this relationship came about.”

The press and distribution screening of the film 'A Snowy Summer, to You' was held on the 4th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Jung Jinwoon and Chelmeg are being interviewed. Yongsan =

They also shared their hopes for the film and urged audiences to see it. Director Kim said, “I hope it will feel like a gift to audiences. I hope many people will come to the theater.” Jung Jinwoon said, “Our film may seem slow-paced, but the emotions run high. It may seem to unfold slowly, yet the images on screen are grand. It has a wonderful balance, both aurally and visually. After watching it, I felt as if I had watched a dream of my own. I hope many people will come and take away this feeling and these emotions.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.