'Final Interview' hits big on opening day... Korean film returns to No. 1 at the box office after 22 days

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Mystery film 'Final Interview' (directed by Kim Junghoon and produced by Covenant Pictures) got off to a promising start, claiming the top spot at the box office on its opening day.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), 'Final Interview' topped the overall box office on the 4th, its opening day. In a fall moviegoing season when foreign films such as 'Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island' and 'Heart of Beast' continued to perform strongly, a Korean film reclaimed the top spot at the overall box office for the first time in 22 days, since 'Assassins' on Oct. 13, bringing a welcome boost of energy to theaters.

'Final Interview,' which had previously been officially invited to the 31st Busan International Film Festival and won enthusiastic support from critics and audiences, also drew an explosive response at pre-release screenings, signaling early on that word-of-mouth buzz was on the way.

Audiences who went to theaters on opening day praised the unpredictable story unfolding in a confined space. They also expressed satisfaction with the ensemble performance of six rising actors, who delivered a fiery acting showdown amid taut tension, and with the film's overwhelming ability to draw viewers in. The sharp message conveyed by its realistic subject matter also left a deep impression.

Buoyed by a flood of rave reviews from actual moviegoers, 'Final Interview' has a CGV Golden Egg Index of 96% and a Lotte Cinema audience rating of 9.2 points. Word-of-mouth buzz also includes viewers voluntarily urging others to avoid spoilers, saying the film is more fun to watch without knowing anything beforehand, drawing attention to its box-office performance in the days ahead.

'Final Interview,' a remake of Akinari Asakura's novel 'Six Lying College Students,' tells the story of six applicants gathered for a final interview who begin to suspect one another and fall into confusion after discovering mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them. The film stars Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok, KWAK DONG YEON and Bae Gang-hee, and is directed by Kim Junghoon, whose previous films include 'Petty Romance,' 'The Accidental Detective' and 'The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.