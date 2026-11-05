Jung Woo-sung to Play the All-Powerful Han Myeong-hoe; ‘Salsaengbu’ Promises Daring, No-Compromise Action

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Production has begun on the historical action film ‘Salsaengbu’ (directed by Kim Hong-sun; produced by Chaeum Film, Take Film and Library Company).

The popular webtoon ‘Salsaengbu’ captivated readers with its original world, built by adding bold imagination to historical facts; its intense characters, unlike any seen in historical dramas before; and its unpredictable twists and breathless suspense in every installment. Now its expansive world is being brought to the screen, heralding a new action historical drama unlike anything audiences have experienced in Korean cinema.

Jung Woo-sung takes on a bold transformation as Han Myeong-hoe, who seizes absolute power after a bloody purge. Combining cold strategic brilliance with formidable martial prowess, Han is a ruthless figure who will countenance any sacrifice in pursuit of power. Jung is set to bring to life a Han Myeong-hoe unlike any seen before, with chilling charisma and an overwhelming presence.

Jung Sung-il transforms into Ban-seok, who harbors a deep grudge against Han Myeong-hoe and prepares to take revenge. He executes an elaborate plan to bring Han down with the help of the secret organization Hwajeopmong, adding to the drama’s tension.

Baek Yoon-sik plays Ji-hak, once renowned as Joseon’s greatest warrior and now a blacksmith and mentor who trained Baek Mu-han (Choi Moo-sung), Joseon’s greatest warrior. Though he has left his glorious past behind and lives at a remove from the world, he is a figure who shifts the course of the story at an unexpected moment, making a weighty impression. Wi Ha-jun appears as Suyang Daegun, whose unbridled ambition is fixed on the throne, bringing a chilling sense of menace.

Choi Gwi-hwa plays Yoon Gyeom, Han Myeong-hoe’s closest aide and a key figure at the heart of power. He returns as a ruthless man who shows not an ounce of mercy to anyone who threatens Han. Park Ji-hwan plays Park Paeng-nyeon, a central figure among the Six Martyred Ministers, who risked their lives to restore Danjong of Joseon. A steadfast loyalist who refuses to bend his convictions even before overwhelming power, he engages in a fierce struggle against Han Myeong-hoe.

Choi Moo-sung plays Baek Mu-han, Han Myeong-hoe’s childhood friend and Joseon’s greatest swordsman. Caught between power and friendship, he meets a tragic fate; his deep bond with Han adds depth to the drama’s story. Ko Chang-seok transforms into the renowned general Kim Jong-seo, known as the ‘Great Tiger of the North’ and once a commanding presence across Joseon, bringing powerful charisma and gravitas to the role.

Jo Bok-rae transforms into Yu Hyeol-mok, the head of a brutal assassination organization that carries out Han Myeong-hoe’s orders. A cold-blooded killer without mercy, he heightens the drama’s brutality through merciless slaughter, using any means necessary. Choi Daniel plays Seong Sam-mun, who joins Ban-seok and Park Paeng-nyeon (Park Ji-hwan) in opposing Han Myeong-hoe. Putting conviction before life itself, he resists injustice and stands at the center of the movement to restore Danjong. Hyun Bong-sik plays No Gwang, a close aide to Han who operates in the shadows at the heart of power, adding another source of conflict to the drama. Lee Sung-wook transforms into Ha Wi-ji, who joins Park Paeng-nyeon (Park Ji-hwan) and Seong Sam-mun (Choi Daniel) in seeking to restore Danjong, and is set to display unwavering integrity and resolve.

The casting of Baek I-hwa, who uncovers the secrets hidden in Han Myeong-hoe’s kill list and turns into a night ghoul to seek revenge, and Jang Gil-do, Han’s right-hand man and Joseon’s strongest warrior, remains under wraps. Anticipation is building over who will play these two figures at the heart of a fate bound together by blood, driving the intense action and unpredictable story.

Director Kim Hong-sun, who has built a distinctive style through uncompromising direction and daring action, is at the helm of ‘Salsaengbu.’ Having showcased his distinctive genre sensibility in films including ‘The Traitors,’ ‘The Con Artists,’ ‘The Chase,’ ‘Metamorphosis’ and ‘Project Wolf Hunting,’ Kim expanded his work overseas as lead director of season 3 of the United Kingdom crime-action series ‘Gangs of London.’ After drawing attention at major film festivals around the world with ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ and demonstrating his strength as a genre director, he accelerated his global expansion by signing with WME (William Morris Endeavor), a major Hollywood entertainment agency whose clients include internationally acclaimed Korean masters such as directors Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon Ho.

In ‘Salsaengbu,’ the bloody reality of power and a desperate fight for survival will be portrayed through the director’s signature unrestrained action and striking mise-en-scène, presenting a new action noir that breaks away from the conventions of historical dramas.

The addition of overseas crew members with experience on Hollywood and other major global productions is also raising expectations. Cinematographer Lars Cox, who worked on HBO’s original series ‘House of the Dragon’ and Netflix series ‘The Witcher’ and ‘One Piece,’ is joining the project, along with lighting director Kieran Waites, whose credits include director Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ and the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, among other major productions. The distinctive, unrestrained action direction of Kim Hong-sun will be enhanced by the sensibilities of a world-class crew, resulting in striking and original visuals unlike anything seen in Korean historical dramas before.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by director Kim Jong-hoon, ‘Salsaengbu’ tells the story of Joseon’s most powerful man, who seized power through bloodshed; a night ghoul who lost everything to him and became an embodiment of revenge; and Joseon’s greatest warrior. The cast includes Jung Woo-sung, Jung Sung-il, Baek Yoon-sik, Wi Ha-jun, Choi Gwi-hwa, Park Ji-hwan, Choi Moo-sung, Ko Chang-seok, Jo Bok-rae, Choi Daniel, Hyun Bong-sik, Lee Sung-wook, Lee Ji-hoon, Hong Woo-jin and Baek Sung-hyun. Kim Hong-sun, whose films include ‘The Traitors,’ ‘The Con Artists’ and ‘Project Wolf Hunting,’ is directing.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.