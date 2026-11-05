'The Perfect House': Jang Gyu-ri wields a blunt object with a chilling stare, then launches a blood-soaked attack... a chilling contrast between extremes

Jang Gyu-ri, who stars in the thriller The Perfect House (directed by Jeong Yong-gi and produced by Film Company Take), has unveiled stills that capture dramatic contrasts.

The released stills of Jang Gyu-ri with the same face but different expressions capture the stark contrast in Gyubin’s mood as Gyubin undergoes a radical transformation amid the terrifying reality encountered inside the house and the fear that steadily mounts, drawing attention.

In the dim evening light, the chilling glare of Jang Gyu-ri gripping a blunt object inside the house raises anticipation for Jang Gyu-ri’s explosive transformation as a thriller performer, as the once-perfect apartment turns into hell.

One still, set against a dark shamanic shrine, shows someone covered in blood and taking an aggressive stance as though transformed into a completely different person; another shows someone soaked in water and letting out a deep breath. The images spark curiosity about the brutal events Gyubin will face.

The Perfect House tells the story of a university student who moves into a luxury apartment on extraordinary terms and begins living with its elegant owner, only to encounter strange events. The film stars Jang Gyu-ri, Bae Jong-ok, Kim Min-cheol and others, and is directed by Jeong Yong-gi, director of The Ghost of Oksu Station. It opens on the 25th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.