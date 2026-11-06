Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Kevin Feige Confirm Korea Visit on Dec. 7 for 'Doomsday,' Opening Dec. 16

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The stars of the action film Avengers: Doomsday (hereafter, Doomsday), directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, along with Marvel chief Kevin Feige, will visit Korean fans.

With Doomsday set to open on Dec. 16, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will visit Korea on the 7th of next month.

The visit is all the more meaningful because it will bring together two actors who represent the MCU and the producer who has guided every MCU film for a special meeting with Korean fans.

Chris Evans will visit Korea for a Marvel production for the first time in 11 years, since Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. From Captain America: The First Avenger through Avengers: Endgame in 2019, he made his mark as Steve Rogers, the first Captain America, and established himself as an iconic MCU hero. News of his long-awaited return to Korea has brought great excitement to local fans.

Chris Hemsworth, who has made an unmistakable impression as Thor, the God of Thunder, is drawing even more attention as he makes his first visit to Korea for a Marvel production to promote Doomsday. He visited Korea last year to film Season 2 of the Disney+ original series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, and is expected to spend special time connecting more closely with local fans during this visit.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, is also joining the lineup. Having built the vast world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man, and written a global box-office success story, he completes what is truly an all-time high-profile lineup for a Korea visit.

Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Kevin Feige are expected to meet local media and fans while taking part in a range of official events, including a press conference and a red-carpet event. Details of the schedule will be announced in stages at a later date.

Avengers: Doomsday features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. It was directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed The Avengers series, and opens on Dec. 16.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.