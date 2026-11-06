Director Lee Chang-dong: “A slow-paced film viewers have to be patient with on Netflix” (‘Possible Love’)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Lee Chang-dong, 72, said, “I’m curious how audiences will watch my new film, which is being released on Netflix.”

Director Lee Chang-dong helmed the Netflix film ‘Possible Love,’ produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content, and NOW FILM. He met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the morning of the 6th and spoke about the process of directing the film.

Asked about releasing his new film through Netflix, Lee Chang-dong said, “I wonder how audiences will receive this film, and I’m also looking forward to it. Should I say I’m excited? I have these mixed feelings.” He added, “I got home late yesterday (the 5th), and it was past midnight, so I wondered if ‘Possible Love’ might have been released on Netflix and checked, but it hadn’t. This is the first time I’m meeting global audiences as well as Korean audiences, isn’t it? The film did have a theatrical release, but only in a limited number of theaters, so probably only a small number of cinephiles saw it. I’m curious how general audiences will respond when they encounter ‘Possible Love’ for the first time.”

He replied, “I do watch other movies on Netflix quite often. I don’t know how much more diligently I watched than other viewers, but I did watch. ‘Possible Love,’ however, is quite different in nature from films you can easily find on Netflix. For one thing, it moves slowly, and it isn’t an easy story. It’s not the kind of film people commonly see, so I do wonder how they’ll respond to it. Even so, it’s connected to the kinds of situations people are going through these days—or the conditions of everyday life—so I think audiences may be able to take it in if they watch with just a little patience. It’s not that difficult a film. I hope it can offer a different viewing experience in a profound way.”

He also offered a viewing tip for enjoying ‘Possible Love’ on Netflix. Director Lee Chang-dong said, “The tip is that you have to be patient and watch it. I can’t say this is true of films these days across the board, but there are movies with a rhythm and tempo that you can still follow even if you skip through them, aren’t there? You shouldn’t watch ‘Possible Love’ that way. The audience has to watch at the pace of the time within the film. Watching a film means matching its internal time. If you watch it that way, I think you’ll be able to immerse yourself fully. And while movies made for theaters may have plenty to look at, films like ours—films about seemingly unremarkable scenes of everyday life—also have a lot to feel within them. Even without major events, it’s a film through which you can feel a great deal from people’s expressions.”

‘Possible Love’ tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and CHO YEO JEONG, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry,’ and ‘Burning.’ After a limited 12-day run at select theaters beginning September 23, it will be released worldwide on Netflix starting today (the 6th).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.