Director Lee Chang-dong: “I had no hesitation about releasing it on Netflix” (‘Possible Love’)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Lee Chang-dong, 72, said, “I had no hesitation about releasing it on Netflix.”

In an interview with Sportschosun on the morning of the 6th, director Lee Chang-dong shared behind-the-scenes stories about the Netflix film ‘Possible Love,’ produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content, and NOW FILM.

‘Possible Love’ tells the story of a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband. The two couples meet to make a documentary and come face to face with their very different lives and hidden desires.

Director Lee Chang-dong explained, “I didn’t write the screenplay and prepare for production from the outset with the intention of making a film for Netflix. I tried to make a film for theaters, but it didn’t work out. Netflix, however, proposed ‘Possible Love’ from the beginning and waited until the end. In the end, we were pressed for time and went with Netflix. But Netflix never asked us to make it a certain way because it was for Netflix, and I didn’t particularly think that way either. I believe a film’s power can be felt in its essence regardless of the medium. So, regardless of the channel, I wanted to convey as much as possible of the message the film has to offer.”

He also discussed the film’s limited run at select theaters for two weeks. Director Lee Chang-dong said, “Personally, I think it did well at the box office. Its limited theatrical release wasn’t because Netflix lacked commitment. I think it became an example of how streaming services and theatrical films can coexist. I don’t think Netflix was trying to influence the distribution of theatrical films or even take distribution away from them. Netflix also tried this out experimentally with ‘Possible Love.’ The holdback period was short, but that was to meet the Academy Awards’ requirements. I thought other theatrical films would have been understanding as well.”

Director Lee Chang-dong’s decision to go with Netflix was also a major shock to the South Korean film industry. Showing resolve as he said he “had no hesitation,” Lee added, “It was early 2025. That was when the South Korean film industry was at rock bottom. The head of a production company even said that the scripts had run out; there really was a dearth of scripts. So, while my decision to go to Netflix can’t be taken as representative of the South Korean film industry, I think it does reflect the film industry as a whole to some extent. Streaming services have grown since the pandemic, and this also reflects technological change. In any case, these changes should be seen as inevitable. To some extent, we should see this as a matter of structural change.”

‘Possible Love’ stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and CHO YEO JEONG, among others, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry,’ and ‘Burning.’ After a 12-day limited run at select theaters beginning on September 23, the film will be released worldwide on Netflix starting today (the 6th).

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.