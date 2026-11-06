Director Lee Chang-dong: “Reuniting with Jeon Do-yeon and Sol Kyung-gu, there wasn’t even the energy to fight” (Possible Love)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Lee Chang-dong, 72, said, “Reuniting with Jeon Do-yeon and Sol Kyung-gu, they no longer even have the strength to fight.”

In an interview on the morning of the 6th about the Netflix film Possible Love, produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content, and NOW FILM, director Lee Chang-dong shared his thoughts on working with Jeon Do-yeon, who plays Mi-ok, a woman who stands by her husband, a laid-off worker, and leads a fierce, arduous life; Sol Kyung-gu, who plays Ho-seok, a laid-off worker who loses his livelihood after a sudden, unjust dismissal and fights back; Zo In-sung, who plays Sang-woo, a man who supports and helps his wife, a documentary filmmaker; and CHO YEO JEONG, who plays Ye-ji, a director filming a documentary that sheds light on the lives of laid-off workers.

Director Lee Chang-dong said warmly, “I reunited with Jeon Do-yeon and Sol Kyung-gu after a long time. I’ve made two films with Sol and one with Jeon. It’s been more than 20 years since Miryang with Jeon. We spent several months together while shooting that film, but actually, we saw each other often for more than 20 years after Miryang ended. So we became much closer personally. When we met again to work together, the pressure to achieve something that we’d felt when we first met had faded, and we’d both changed a lot. We’d become like friends, and with Possible Love, we didn’t make the film by pushing against each other. I think we accepted each other naturally. When Jeon and Sol first worked with me, they were young, and they probably felt pressure to do well. The roles were difficult, too. I think they fought hard with themselves rather than with me. But since then, they’ve gained a lot of experience, their relationship with me has loosened up, and perhaps they no longer even have the strength to fight. In short, they’ve become freer, and I liked that freedom. I really liked seeing them live as their characters in front of the camera within that freedom. It wasn’t so much that I thought, ‘They’re good,’ as, ‘They’re really living, aren’t they?’ I also felt as if I were discovering the characters.”

Possible Love, selected as South Korea’s entry in the International Feature Film category for next year’s 99th Academy Awards, is currently in the awards race. Director Lee Chang-dong laughed and said, “The Oscar race is still difficult. The success of Bong Joon Ho’s film Parasite has given us a distorted impression, but Korean films still have a hard time at the Oscars. A huge success like Parasite is unlikely to come along often in the future, either. Films that are neither American nor European still struggle to make headway at the Oscars. The barriers for Korean films remain high. The Academy itself continues to introduce improvements and adopt more inclusive policies, but the fact is that it’s still difficult. And our film is especially a latecomer. It was unveiled at the Venice International Film Festival less than two months ago. We have to start running now, but it’s hard.”

He continued, “I have no idea about the award. It will depend on what happens from here. Even if we keep at it, I don’t know how much will become visible. But I think we have to do our best regardless. It was selected to represent South Korea, and it’s not so much about me winning an award as the people who made the film with me, isn’t it? Everyone did their best to make it, so we have to make every effort to ensure they receive some kind of recognition or reward. Netflix is probably approaching it with the same mindset,” he said.

Possible Love tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and CHO YEO JEONG, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include Peppermint Candy, Oasis, Miryang, Poetry, and Burning. After a 12-day limited run at select theaters beginning September 23, it will be released worldwide on Netflix starting today (the 6th).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.