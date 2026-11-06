“Am I being honest?”... Director Lee Chang-dong had no hesitation about bringing Possible Love to Netflix (Full story)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Lee Chang-dong, 72, did not hesitate when it came to making his choice. His film Possible Love, a project that was perhaps inevitable, is reaching viewers around the world.

Director Lee Chang-dong, who helmed the Netflix film Possible Love (produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content and NOW FILM), met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the morning of the 6th. He opened up about everything from the film’s production process to the passion he poured into it.

Possible Love tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and come face to face with their different lives and hidden desires. The film was inspired by the mass layoffs at a major conglomerate and the labor strike and crackdown that took place in 2009. It was made by Lee Chang-dong, a master filmmaker representing South Korea, and is his first new release in eight years, since Burning came out in 2018.

Above all, Possible Love drew attention as Lee Chang-dong’s first collaboration with Netflix. Early in production, he faced a series of setbacks, including having to consider abandoning the film several times as distributors struggled to invest. During this process, the film applied for the Korean Film Council’s “Mid-Budget Korean Film Production Support” program and was selected as a final recipient of 1.5 billion won in support. The selection sparked controversy, however, with some arguing that it had deprived emerging directors and independent and art-film crews—who have difficulty attracting investment—of opportunities. Lee eventually returned the KOFIC grant, and production of Possible Love continued after Netflix, an OTT platform, decided to invest.

Photo: Netflix

Speaking that day about releasing his new film through Netflix, Lee said, “I’m curious and excited to see how audiences will respond to it. Maybe ‘excited’ is the word? I have mixed feelings.” He continued, “I got home late yesterday (the 5th), and when I saw that it was past midnight, I wondered if Possible Love had been released on Netflix and checked, but it wasn’t there. This is the first time I’m meeting not only Korean audiences but also a global audience, isn’t it? The film did get a theatrical release, but only in a limited number of theaters, so probably only a small number of movie lovers saw it. I’m curious how general audiences will respond when they encounter Possible Love for the first time.”

He replied, “I do often watch other films on Netflix. I don’t know whether I watch them more diligently than other viewers, but I do watch them. Possible Love, though, is different in character from the films you can easily find on Netflix. For one thing, it unfolds slowly, and it isn’t an easy story either. It’s not the kind of film you commonly see, so I do wonder how people will respond. Still, it’s connected to the circumstances people are experiencing these days, or the conditions of everyday life. If audiences watch with just a little patience, I think they may be able to connect with the film. It’s not that difficult a film. I hope it can offer a different kind of viewing experience in a thoughtful way.”

He also offered a tip for watching Possible Love on Netflix. “My advice is that you absolutely have to be patient with it. I wouldn’t make a sweeping statement about films these days, but there are films with a rhythm and pace that still work even if you skip through them, aren’t there? You shouldn’t watch Possible Love that way. The audience needs to follow the passage of time in the film. Watching a film means keeping pace with its time. If you watch it that way, I think you can become fully immersed. Theatrical films may have more spectacle, but there’s a lot to feel in films like ours, which deal with seemingly ordinary scenes from everyday life. Even when nothing much happens, this is a film where you can feel a great deal through people’s expressions,” he said confidently.

Photo: Netflix

Lee Chang-dong, a master filmmaker representing South Korean cinema, taking his work to Netflix was both bold and startling. He said, “I didn’t write the screenplay and prepare for production with the intention of making a film for Netflix from the outset. I tried to make a film for theaters, but it didn’t work out. Netflix, however, proposed Possible Love from the beginning and waited until the end. In the end, we were pressed for time and went with Netflix. But Netflix never asked me to make the film a certain way just because it was for Netflix, and I didn’t particularly think that way either. I believe a film’s essential power can be felt regardless of the medium. So, regardless of the platform, I wanted to convey as much of the film’s message as possible.” He also said of its limited two-week run in some theaters, “Personally, I think it did well at the box office. Its theatrical release was limited, but that wasn’t because Netflix lacked commitment. I think it became a kind of test case for how streaming services and theatrical films can coexist. I don’t think Netflix sees itself as influencing the distribution of theatrical films or even taking distribution away from them. Netflix also made a trial run with Possible Love. The holdback period was short, but that was to meet the Academy’s requirements. I thought other theatrical films would understand.”

Lee Chang-dong was firm about his decision to choose Netflix, saying, “I had no hesitation.” He added, “It was early 2025. That was the bottom of the South Korean film industry. The head of the production company even said they had run out of scripts—the industry really had hit bottom. So, while my move to Netflix shouldn’t be taken as representative of the South Korean film industry, I think it does reflect the industry as a whole to some extent. Streaming services grew after the pandemic, and this also reflects technological change. These changes were inevitable anyway. To some extent, we have to see this as a matter of structural change.”

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

On the subject of laid-off workers, he said, “I wanted to make this film more than a decade ago. When talking about the subject, I didn’t want to single out a particular company. I was shocked when that incident happened, and I think many people felt its impact as they watched what unfolded. Some laid-off workers even took their own lives, and I was afraid of how long this would go on. The psychological trauma was severe. Workers have rights and labor has value, but they developed psychological trauma from the fact that no one cared about that anymore. They had lost the meaning of their lives. To me, that incident laid bare the direction the world was headed. The idea that the value of labor matters was going to become a thing of the past. I wondered what would happen to our lives then. I wanted to tell this story and even wrote a screenplay, but then I started asking myself whether I could tell it. The more I looked into those people’s lives from up close, the more I felt that way. I wondered, ‘Do I have the right to do this?’ ‘I’m not one of them, so should I speak for them?’ ‘Am I being honest?’ I couldn’t convince myself, so I put it aside. The labor issues I had originally been concerned about only got worse. My sense of moral debt grew, and while making the 2022 short film Heartbeat, I thought maybe I should let it go. I also told Sul Kyung-gu and Jeon Do-yeon, who had been waiting a long time for this film, that we wouldn’t be able to make it. From the beginning, the two of them were supposed to play a married couple, and they really had been waiting for the film for a long time. Then, in the second half of 2024, writer Oh Jung Mi suggested incorporating the story of a documentary-making couple, and production got underway again. That gave me a new way to reconsider the ‘right’ I hadn’t felt I had at first, so I decided to tell the story again.”

He also explained the KOFIC grant issue, which is also touched on in the film. “I’m the person holding the camera, and I wanted to bring my own ethical questions into it too. I wanted to talk about how far the attitude of someone trying to convey another person’s suffering can go, and how much of it they can convey. I can’t do it without relying on capital either. I try to find a way to make my voice heard within the enormous power of capital and to maintain an independent perspective, but I’m always grappling with ethical questions.” He continued, “That scene wasn’t added to the film after the controversy over the KOFIC grant as a way of calling out the issue. It was in the screenplay from the beginning. Yeji (CHO YEO JEONG) appears to live a wealthy life with Sang-woo (Zo In-sung), who has a lot of money, but there’s an imbalance between the couple. Their power dynamic makes the relationship itself seem violent. That’s why there’s a scene where Yeji tries even harder to become independent and seeks a grant from KOFIC. In a way, that’s similar to the efforts and struggles of someone like me. In the end, you can’t escape that structure, but you struggle to be as independent as possible—and that can look distorted in other people’s eyes. It’s a scene that shows what the person who made the film is like.”

Photo: Netflix

The reunion of Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu, both described as muses of Lee Chang-dong, also attracted attention. Jeon reunited with Lee after Miryang, released in 2007, while Sul—who appeared in Lee’s films Peppermint Candy (2000), Oasis (2002) and this year’s Possible Love—came to be known as “Lee Chang-dong’s persona.” They were at the heart of the cast, while Zo In-sung and CHO YEO JEONG, working with Lee for the first time, also filled Possible Love with a presence quite different from their previous screen images.

Lee said affectionately, “I reunited with Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu after a long time. I’ve made two films with Sul and one with Jeon. It’s been more than 20 years since Miryang with Jeon. We spent several months together while shooting that film, but in fact we saw each other often over the 20 years after Miryang ended. So we became much closer as people. When we worked together again, the pressure to do something that you feel when you first meet had disappeared, and we had both changed a lot. We’d become like friends, and on Possible Love we didn’t make the film by constantly clashing with each other. I think we accepted things naturally. Jeon and Sul were also young when they first worked with me, and they probably felt pressure to do well. The roles were difficult, of course. I think they fought fiercely with themselves rather than with me. But since then, they’ve gained a lot of experience, and the pressure in our relationship has eased. I think we’d also lost the energy to fight, even if we’d wanted to. In short, they were freer, and I liked that freedom. I really liked seeing them live as their characters in front of the camera within that freedom. Rather than thinking, ‘They’re acting well,’ I found myself thinking, ‘They’re living well, aren’t they?’ I too felt as if I were discovering the characters as we went along.”

Photo: Netflix

International acclaim for Possible Love continues. The film premiered in competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, becoming the first South Korean film to win the Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize). Lee won the Silver Lion (Best Director) at the 59th Venice Film Festival in 2002 for Oasis, and 24 years later, Possible Love won the Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize), recognizing its artistic merit. Lee Chang-dong laughed as he spoke about Possible Love, which has been selected as South Korea’s entry in the International Feature Film category at next year’s 99th Academy Awards and is now in the awards race: “The Oscar campaign is still difficult. The success of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has given us a distorted impression, but it’s still hard for South Korean films at the Academy Awards. A huge success like Parasite is unlikely to come along again anytime soon. Films that are neither American nor European still have a hard time making an impact at the Oscars. The barriers facing South Korean films remain high. The Academy keeps introducing improvements and adopting more inclusive policies, but the reality is that it’s still difficult. And our film is particularly late to the race. It hasn’t even been two months since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival. We have to start running now, and it’s tough.”

He added, “I have no idea whether we’ll win. It will depend on what happens from here. I don’t know how much of an impact our efforts will have. But I think we have to do our best regardless. The film was chosen to represent South Korea, and it’s not just about me winning an award. There are all the people who made the film together, aren’t there? They all did their best, so we have to make every effort to ensure they receive recognition or a reward. I imagine Netflix is doing its best with the same feeling.”

Possible Love stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and CHO YEO JEONG, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include Peppermint Candy, Oasis, Miryang, Poetry and Burning. After a limited 12-day run in select theaters starting September 23, it will be released worldwide on Netflix starting on the 6th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.