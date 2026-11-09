'Doomsday' Tops $50 Million in North American Advance Ticket Sales; Worldwide Box Office Projected to Reach $1 Billion

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film Avengers: Doomsday (hereafter Doomsday), directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, has established itself as a highly anticipated year-end release with a series of strong box-office indicators.

Doomsday proved its overwhelming buzz by taking the No. 1 spot on IMDb's list of the year's most anticipated films. The achievement is especially noteworthy because it beat out major blockbusters such as The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three.

In addition, revenue from North American advance ticket sales, which took place three months before the film's release, has topped $50 million (approximately 68.1 billion won), signaling a box-office sensation. Buoyed by these expectations, foreign media outlets are projecting that the film will surpass $300 million (approximately 406.5 billion won) in North American opening revenue and $1 billion (approximately 1.3552 trillion won) worldwide, raising anticipation for the new box-office records Doomsday will set.

The Russo brothers, who directed every previous installment in the Avengers series, are at the helm of Doomsday, bolstering expectations for its quality and credibility. Legendary actor Robert Downey Jr., who helped make Marvel history as Iron Man, is playing Doctor Doom, generating a worldwide reaction. The film has also assembled a cast that spans the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, among others. The Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who led the Avengers series, directed the film. It opens on December 16.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.