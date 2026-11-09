Jeon So-young of 'Day and Night': Why Is Her Breakup Performance So Disarmingly Gentle?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jeon So-young is earning acclaim from audiences for her nuanced, emotionally rich performance in the romance film 'Day and Night' (directed by Kim Jong-kwan and produced by Beleaf).

In 'Day and Night,' which opened on the 4th, Jeon plays Na-gyeong, an idol singer facing a breakup with her longtime partner in pursuit of her dream.

While spending time with her longtime partner Jong-su (Kim Dong-hwi), Na-gyeong looks out the window or checks her phone as he talks on and on. Rather than reacting to everything he says, Jeon brings out the character's attitude through gestures such as looking away and giving brief replies. She naturally captures the awkwardness beneath their familiarity, showing two people who retain the ease of a long-term couple but cannot fully focus on each other.

Na-gyeong's nonchalance also conceals her affection for Jong-su. Although she has to accept the breakup for the sake of her dream, she too cannot easily sever her ties with him. Even in the suggestion that they meet occasionally and see each other, there is a desire to keep the relationship going. Rather than openly expressing Na-gyeong's affection for Jong-su, Jeon leaves it in her manner toward him and in her brief words. This conveys Na-gyeong's feelings: even though she has to leave, she cannot easily turn away. As a result, Na-gyeong's actions, which at first seem merely indifferent, take on a different meaning as the audience learns more about the couple's relationship.

After Jong-su walks away, Na-gyeong's long-hidden feelings finally come to light. She had tried to accept the breakup for the sake of her dream, but when the moment came to part from her longtime partner, she found it hard to compose herself. Rather than bursting into tears, Jeon conveys Na-gyeong's sadness at parting with Jong-su as she struggles to hold back her sobs. This contrasts with how calmly she carried on the conversation when they were together: left alone, she tries to keep back the tears welling up. Na-gyeong's struggle between the love she cannot easily let go of, even after choosing to break up, and her own resolve is all the more heartbreaking.

The film is also significant as Jeon So-young's first appearance in a movie. In a work that unfolds relationships through the actors' dialogue and reactions, Jeon and Kim Dong-hwi take center stage in the episode, conveying Na-gyeong's relationship and choices to the audience even within a brief story. From everyday conversations to the moment of parting, Jeon faithfully brings her role to life, marking a successful big-screen debut. After showing a new side of herself in film following her work in dramas, she has audiences looking forward to what she does next.

'Day and Night' is set during the changing seasons from summer to fall and features the witty, understated, and charming conversations of four pairs of men and women who cross paths at a single cafe. The cast includes Kim Min-ha, Ju Jong-hyeok, Han Sun-hwa, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-joon, Jeon So-young, and Kim Dong-hwi. The film is directed by Kim Jong-kwan, whose credits include 'Worst Woman,' 'Josée,' and 'Shades of the Heart.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.