Jeon Do-yeon on 'Possible Love': “Was I really that good?”... Why she asked director Lee Chang-dong

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Jeon Do-yeon shared how she felt about receiving high praise from director Lee Chang-dong for 'Possible Love.'

Jeon Do-yeon met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 9th and said, “The director doesn’t usually praise people much, but he praised me after the film was unveiled at the Venice International Film Festival.”

Released on Netflix on the 6th, 'Possible Love' tells the story of a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband. The two couples meet to make a documentary and come face to face with their different lives and hidden desires. It is director Lee Chang-dong’s first new film in eight years, following 'Burning' (2018). Jeon Do-yeon delivers a powerful performance as Mi-ok, the laid-off worker’s wife.

Jeon Do-yeon worked with director Lee for the third time on 'Possible Love,' following the films 'Miryang' and 'The Sound of the Heart.' She said, “I chose it because it was a film by director Lee Chang-dong. I heard he had been preparing to tell this story for a long time. He had also talked about a different project besides 'Possible Love,' so I thought he might not go ahead with it after all.” She added, “Some time later, when I received the book, I was glad to see that it was titled 'Possible Love.' I had thought it was a different work from the one he’d mentioned before, and I was impressed by how he developed it into a love story.”

'Possible Love' was invited to the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, held this September, where it was presented to film professionals from around the world. In particular, after the film was unveiled, foreign media and critics showered praise on Jeon Do-yeon’s performance. “At first, I was flustered. Rather than feeling that I had to do something well, I tried to naturally accept the character’s situation. 'Possible Love' was a different kind of experience from 'Miryang.' I wondered whether it was okay to work so comfortably on a film by the director. If I had been more intense on my previous film, this time I set that intensity aside and approached it with a relaxed mindset. As a joke, even the actors wondered whether it was okay for the set to be so full of laughter. I also wondered whether the film was coming together well, but there weren’t any major issues,” she said. “After the film was unveiled at the Venice International Film Festival, I was standing backstage before a Q&A, and praise from the audience poured in. So I asked the director, ‘Was I really that good?’ He doesn’t usually praise people much, but he said, ‘You did really well, then. Watch it in the film later.’ After it came out on Netflix, I watched my performance and was glad that I just looked like Mi-ok.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.