Jeon Do-yeon on ‘Possible Love’: “I Thought I Knew Everything About Sul Kyung-gu by Now... Then I Discovered a New Side of Him”

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Jeon Do-yeon said she discovered a new side of Sul Kyung-gu through the film ‘Possible Love.’

Jeon Do-yeon met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 9th. “Sul Kyung-gu is the actor I’ve worked with on the most projects,” she said. “Through ‘Possible Love,’ I saw another side of him.”

Released on Netflix on the 6th, ‘Possible Love’ tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. It is director Lee Chang-dong’s first new film in eight years, following ‘Burning’ (2018). Jeon Do-yeon plays Mi-ok, the laid-off worker’s wife, and delivers a powerful performance.

Jeon Do-yeon reunited with Zo In-sung in ‘Possible Love,’ 24 years after they appeared together in ‘Shooting Stars’ (2002). “It had been such a long time since I’d seen Zo In-sung. We hadn’t had a chance to work together, and we didn’t see each other often outside of work, so I was curious about him. He also wants to become a good actor and, I could tell, thinks a lot about acting so he can continue to do good work. I liked that, and at the same time, I was grateful for it. I told Zo In-sung he’d grown up so well (laughs). It was through ‘Possible Love’ that I first realized he was an actor who had concerns about acting similar to mine,” she said.

Speaking about CHO YEO JEONG, she added, “She’s an actor I really like, and we once had a meal together outside of work. She’s such a cheerful person. Her bright, positive, and friendly personality helped create a better atmosphere on set.” She expressed her gratitude, saying, “Sul Kyung-gu and I are reserved and not very good at expressing ourselves, but Zo In-sung and CHO YEO JEONG were always expressive and brought energy to the set, helping make it a great place to work.”

Jeon Do-yeon has worked opposite Sul Kyung-gu in ‘I Wish I Had a Wife’ (2001), ‘Birthday’ (2019), ‘Heartbeat’ (2022), and ‘Kill Boksoon’ (2023), and now in ‘Possible Love.’ She said with admiration, “I think Sul Kyung-gu is the actor I’ve worked with on the most projects. We’ve known each other for a long time, so we’ve had many drinks together and seen each other outside of work, too. I thought I knew everything about him by now, but through this film, I feel like I saw another side of him.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.