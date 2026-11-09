'Final Interview' star Bae Gang-hee emerges as a new icy beauty, shedding her child-actress image from 'The Glory'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Rising actress Bae Gang-hee won over audiences with her icy beauty in her very first big-screen outing.

Bae Gang-hee made her big-screen debut in the mystery film 'Final Interview,' which opened on the 4th and was directed by Kim Junghoon and produced by Covenant Pictures. Having gradually made a name for herself through dramas and OTT productions, Bae is drawing attention as she joins the lead cast this time, meeting audiences in a broader role with greater weight.

In 'Final Interview,' Bae Gang-hee plays Cha Juwon, a perfectionist who rarely reveals her true feelings behind a cool-headed, rational demeanor.

Bae portrays Cha Juwon, who is reluctant to show her emotions, with a calm speaking voice and restrained expressions. When the character’s emotions begin to waver, she gradually reveals the inner feelings she has kept suppressed, building the character’s transformation. Even in the interview room, where several people face off in a tense standoff, Bae sustains Cha Juwon’s wariness and tension through her reactions to what others say and to the unfolding situations, giving the character a strong presence.

In an earlier interview, Bae Gang-hee said she remembered a moment during filming when she became so immersed in her character while pouring out her emotions in a scene that she found herself crying without realizing it. Rather than trying to display intense emotion, she sought to understand the character by following the changes in Cha Juwon’s inner world, and that thoughtful approach came through naturally in her performance.

After gaining public recognition as young Lee Sa-ra in the Netflix series 'The Glory,' Bae Gang-hee has built her filmography by taking on characters with different personalities in various works. Most recently, she showed a different side of herself by performing action scenes in the Netflix film 'Mantis.' In 'Final Interview,' she added another acting experience, portraying shifts in emotions and relationships within a confined space where tension persists.

While Bae Gang-hee has so far taken on roles that leave an impression even in relatively brief appearances, 'Final Interview' is a meaningful work for her because it follows the changes in Cha Juwon’s emotions and relationships over a longer arc. Audiences are eager to see what side of herself Bae, now taking on a broader role than before in her first big-screen film, will show through Cha Juwon.

Having expanded her work to the big screen with 'Final Interview,' Bae Gang-hee is raising expectations about the works and characters she will encounter as she continues to build her filmography.

'Final Interview,' a remake of Akinari Asakura’s novel 'Six Lying College Students,' tells the story of six applicants gathered for a final interview who discover mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and fall into confusion. The film stars Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok, KWAK DONG YEON, and Bae Gang-hee, and is directed by Kim Junghoon, whose previous films include 'Petty Romance,' 'The Accidental Detective,' and 'The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.