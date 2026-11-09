Jeon Do-yeon on Possible Love: “The director chose the first take for the beach scene with Jo In-sung”

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jeon Do-yeon shared behind-the-scenes details about filming the beach scene in Possible Love.

Jeon Do-yeon met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 9th. “I felt pressured because we had to shoot the beach scene early in the film,” she said, adding, “Even though it was a difficult scene, we finished filming it smoothly.”

Released on Netflix on the 6th, the film Possible Love tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. It is Lee Chang-dong’s first new film in eight years, following Burning (2018). Jeon Do-yeon delivers a powerful performance as Mi-ok, the laid-off worker’s wife.

Jeon Do-yeon picked the beach scene with Jo In-sung as the most difficult to film. “It wasn’t cold, but all the actors felt pressured because our first shoot had to be at a villa in August. We hadn’t really built up the relationships yet, and I wondered whether we could capture the emotions of the climax well. It must have been a lot of pressure for Sul Kyung-gu, too, since it was a climactic scene. The beach scene in particular had to be filmed in one take, which made it technically challenging in many ways. We also had one rehearsal before filming. The director isn’t someone who says okay easily, so on the day of the shoot I wondered whether we’d be able to get it all done. But once we did the first take, it was fine. We thought the actors might have missed their marks or other things, so we went for a second take. The director watched it and chose the first take, so we all wondered, ‘Was that okay?’ Even though it was a difficult scene, it went smoothly,” she said.

Since Possible Love was released, major overseas media outlets and critics have been focusing on Jeon Do-yeon’s chances of winning Best Actress at the 99th Academy Awards. Asked what she would say to people who have yet to see the film, Jeon replied, “I hope people will just watch it (laughs). You can go see it because you’re curious about whether I’ll be nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress, and want to see for yourself how well I do. It’s a film worth watching at least once. I think the time you spend watching Possible Love will be well worth it.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.