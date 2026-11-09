Sul Kyung-gu: “It would have been truly awful if my name had been left out of the ‘Possible Love’ casting article”

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Sul Kyung-gu explained why he joined Possible Love.

Sul Kyung-gu met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 9th. “I wanted to work with director Lee Chang-dong one more time,” he said, adding, “I don’t think I could have stood it if a casting article for Possible Love had come out with another actor’s name in it.”

Released on Netflix on the 6th, the film Possible Love is about a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband. The two couples meet to make a documentary and come face to face with their different lives and hidden desires. It is director Lee Chang-dong’s first new film in eight years, following Burning (2018). Sul Kyung-gu plays Ho-seok, a laid-off worker, and delivers a powerful performance.

Sul Kyung-gu reunited with director Lee Chang-dong for Possible Love, following Peppermint Candy (2000), Oasis (2002) and Simjang Sori (2022). “Over a decade ago, the director wanted to tell a story about workers under the title Oki and Seok-i. But he abandoned the project midway, and I didn’t know much about that process,” he said. “Then last year, I unexpectedly got a call about the casting. I also had to shoot Deuljwi, but I adjusted my schedule and joined the project.”

Asked why he joined the project despite the scheduling difficulties, he said with a laugh, “I didn’t doubt it or hesitate for a moment. This may sound a little irresponsible, but I wanted to work with the director. That was all I thought about. Even though my schedule didn’t work out well, I thought I had to make it happen somehow. The role had been offered to me, and if I couldn’t do it because of scheduling conflicts and a casting article came out with another actor’s name, I thought it would be awful. Unless it was a project I hadn’t been offered at all, I don’t think I could have borne that situation. So I went all in on working with the director again. I wasn’t interested in what the film was about.”

Comparing the atmosphere on set with that of Peppermint Candy, he said, “This time was so much better that it wasn’t even comparable to back then. With Peppermint Candy, I had to draw out more than I was capable of, and it drove me crazy. I couldn’t handle it and felt guilty. Director Jeong Ji-young came to visit the set at the time, and apparently I didn’t even say hello—I just stared at him. That’s how intense the pressure was. By contrast, the atmosphere on Possible Love was good, though I still felt tense about the role. It was tough, but it remains a good memory,” he said candidly.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.