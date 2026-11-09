Seol Kyung-gu on Jeon Do-yeon: “Is there much to say? The best actor and acting partner”

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Seol Kyung-gu lavished praise on Jeon Do-yeon, whom he reunited with for the film Possible Love.

Seol Kyung-gu met with Sportschosun on the 9th in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, and said, “Jeon Do-yeon is the best actor and partner,” adding, “I think this film, too, was possible because of Jeon Do-yeon.”

Released on Netflix on the 6th, Possible Love tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and come face to face with their different lives and hidden desires. It is director Lee Chang-dong’s first new work in eight years, following Burning (2018). Seol Kyung-gu gives a powerful performance as Ho-seok, a laid-off worker.

Seol Kyung-gu has worked with Jeon Do-yeon in Possible Love, following I Wish I Had a Wife (2001), Birthday (2019), Heart Sound (2022), and Kill Boksoon (2023). He said, “There’s no need to praise Jeon Do-yeon—do we need to say more? I think she’s the most comfortable, best actor and partner. Doesn’t she carry this film from beginning to end, too? I think it was possible because it was Jeon Do-yeon.”

Asked about the secret to their good teamwork, he said, “The good atmosphere on set was thanks to Zo In-sung. I got sworn at a lot by Jeon Do-yeon on set, too (laughs). So I said I was the ordinary one and In-sung was the unique one. Zo In-sung is junior to me, but he seems so mature. There are things I can learn from him, but also things I don’t think I could learn.”

Seol Kyung-gu said he first watched Possible Love at a technical screening. He said, “At the technical screening, I could see only myself, even in the out-of-focus scenes. The other actors talked so much about the moon, but I didn’t. After the screening, I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I didn’t watch the film properly.’ But when I saw it at the Venice International Film Festival, I could see the moon. They kept showing the moon, and it felt strange. It isn’t over until all the credits have rolled, is it?”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.