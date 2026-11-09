Seol Kyung-gu on ‘Possible Love’: “The Oscar race? I’m someone who goes if told to go and comes if told to come”

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Seol Kyung-gu shared his thoughts on the upcoming “Oscar race” for Possible Love.

Seol Kyung-gu met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 9th. “A lot of people call it the ‘Oscar race,’ but I just go when I’m told to go and come when I’m told to come,” he said.

Released on Netflix on the 6th, Possible Love tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. It is director Lee Chang-dong’s first new film in eight years, following Burning (2018). Seol Kyung-gu gives a powerful performance as Ho-seok, the laid-off worker.

Possible Love had an advance theatrical release on September 23, giving it a chance to meet audiences. It was later released on Netflix and has drawn interest from viewers around the world. Seol Kyung-gu said, “There were times I was disappointed, wondering whether our film would get to be seen in theaters. There are bound to be things I regret, but it’s moving that this film was able to come into being. When I think it might not have been made, I also feel glad and grateful (to Netflix).” He added, “I felt upset when we were talking about the investment. I imagine all the actors felt the same way, not just me. In-seong showed up at our first gathering wearing a Cannes Film Festival T-shirt, though. I’m grateful just that so many people were able to see it. Was it a declaration of intent to go to the Cannes Film Festival with Possible Love? (Laughs.) Maybe that was the feeling, and I think there was meaning in the fact alone that it was made, screened, and that so many people had the chance to see it.”

Meanwhile, the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) selected Possible Love as South Korea’s submission in the International Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards, to be held in the United States next March. Asked how he felt about being part of the “Oscar race,” Seol Kyung-gu replied, “A lot of people call it the ‘Oscar race,’ but I just go when I’m told to go and come when I’m told to come. The shortlist will be announced in December, and I’ll get moving after that.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.