“Was my acting really that good?”... Jeon Do-yeon delivers another legendary performance with Possible Love (Roundup)

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Jeon Do-yeon, 53, has showcased her unparalleled acting prowess in the film Possible Love, winning over audiences around the world.

Released on Netflix on the 6th, Possible Love tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. It is Lee Chang-dong’s first new film in eight years, following Burning (2018). Jeon Do-yeon delivers a powerful performance as Mi-ok, the laid-off worker’s wife.

Jeon Do-yeon has worked with director Lee Chang-dong three times, following the films Miryang (2007) and Heartbeat (2022), and now Possible Love. In a recent interview with Sportschosun, she said, “I chose it because it was a film by Director Lee. I heard he had been developing this story for a long time. He had also talked about another project besides Possible Love, so I thought he might not go ahead with this one.” She added, “Later, when I received the book, I was happy to see that the title was Possible Love. I thought it was a different project from the one he had mentioned before, and I was impressed by how he told it as a love story.”

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Possible Love was invited to the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, held this September, where it was presented to film professionals from around the world. After the film’s release, Jeon Do-yeon’s performance also drew a flood of praise from international media and critics. “At first, I was taken aback. Rather than feeling that I had to do something well, I tried to naturally accept the character’s situation. Working on Possible Love was different from working on Miryang. I wondered, ‘Is it okay to be this relaxed in a film by the director?’ I was more intense in the previous film, but this time I let go of that intensity and approached it with a relaxed mind. We actors even joked among ourselves, ‘Is it okay for the set to be this full of laughter?’ I wondered whether the film was coming together well, and there weren’t any major issues,” she said. “When the film was shown in Venice, I was standing backstage to do a Q&A, and the audience’s praise poured in. So I asked the director, ‘Was my acting really that good?’ He doesn’t usually praise people, but he said, ‘You did a really good job. You’ll see when you watch the film later.’ After it came out on Netflix, I watched my performance, and I was happy that I simply looked like Mi-ok.”

A still from Possible Love. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jeon Do-yeon reunited with Zo In-sung in Possible Love, 24 years after they appeared together in Shoot for the Stars (2002). “It had been such a long time since I’d seen Zo In-sung. We hadn’t had a chance to work together, and we didn’t often see each other socially, so I was curious about him. He wants to become a good actor, too, and I could tell he thinks a lot about acting so he can continue to do good projects. I admired that, and in a way, I was grateful for it. I told him he’d grown up so well,” she said with a laugh. “It was while working together on Possible Love that I first realized he had concerns about acting that were so similar to mine.”

She also spoke about CHO YEO JEONG: “She’s an actress I like, so we had dinner together once socially. She’s such a bright person. Her cheerful, positive and friendly personality made the atmosphere on set better.” She added, “Sul Kyung-gu and I are taciturn and not very good at expressing ourselves, but Zo In-sung and CHO YEO JEONG were always expressive and brought energy to help make the set a good place to work.”

Jeon Do-yeon has acted alongside Sul Kyung-gu in Possible Love, following I Wish I Had a Wife (2001), Birthday (2019), Heartbeat and Kill Boksoon (2023). She said admiringly, “I think Sul Kyung-gu is the actor I’ve worked with the most. We’ve known each other for a long time, had many drinks together and seen each other socially. I thought I knew everything about him, but through this film, I feel like I saw another side of him.”

A still from Possible Love. Photo courtesy of Netflix

She also named the seaside scene with Zo In-sung as the most challenging scene to shoot. “The weather wasn’t cold, but we had to shoot our first scenes at the villa in August, and all the actors felt pressured. We hadn’t really built up our relationships yet, and I wondered, ‘Will we be able to capture the climactic emotions well?’ It must have been a challenge for Sul Kyung-gu, too, since it was a climactic scene,” she said. “The seaside scene had to be shot in one take, which made it technically difficult in many ways. We even rehearsed once before filming. The director isn’t someone who readily says okay, so on the day I wondered, ‘Can we get all of this?’ But once we did the first take, it felt fine. I thought the actors might have missed their marks or other things, so we went for a second take. The director watched it and chose the first take, so everyone wondered, ‘Is this okay?’ Even though it was a difficult scene, we got through it smoothly.”

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Since Possible Love was released, major overseas media outlets and critics have focused on Jeon Do-yeon’s chances of winning Best Actress at the 99th Academy Awards. Asked what she would say to audiences who had not yet seen the film, Jeon said confidently, “I hope you’ll just watch it,” she said with a laugh. “You can watch it wondering whether I’ll be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, and wanting to see for yourself how well I do. It’s a film worth seeing at least once. I think the time you spend watching Possible Love will be well worth it.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.