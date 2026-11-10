“Casting? It’d be awful if my name were left out”... Sul Kyung-gu’s fateful connection with director Lee Chang-dong through ‘Possible Love’ (Full Story)

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Sul Kyung-gu, 59, explained why he couldn’t help being captivated by the film ‘Possible Love.’

Released on Netflix on the 6th, ‘Possible Love’ tells the story of a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband. The two couples meet to make a documentary and come face-to-face with their different lives and hidden desires. It is director Lee Chang-dong’s first new film in eight years, following ‘Burning’ (2018). Sul Kyung-gu delivers a powerful performance as Ho-seok, the laid-off worker.

A still from ‘Possible Love.’ Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sul Kyung-gu reunited with director Lee Chang-dong for ‘Possible Love,’ following ‘Peppermint Candy’ (2000), ‘Oasis’ (2002) and ‘Heartbeat’ (2022). Speaking to Sportschosun after the film’s release, he said, “More than ten years ago, the director wanted to tell a story about workers under the title ‘Oki and Seok-i.’ But he shelved the project midway, and I didn’t know much about what had happened.” He added, “Then last year, I suddenly got a call about being cast. I also had to shoot ‘Field Rat,’ but I worked out my schedule and joined the film.”

Asked what led him to join the film despite the scheduling difficulties, he said with a laugh, “I didn’t doubt it or hesitate for a moment. This might sound a little irresponsible, but I wanted to work with the director. That was all I thought about. Even though the schedules didn’t line up, I thought we had to find a way to make it work. The role had been offered to me, and I thought it would be awful if I couldn’t do it because of scheduling conflicts and a casting story came out with another actor’s name. It might be different if the film had never been offered to me in the first place. I don’t think I could have put up with that. So I went all in on working with the director again. I wasn’t interested in the film’s content.”

Comparing the atmosphere on set with that of ‘Peppermint Candy,’ he also opened up: “This time was incomparably better. When we were making ‘Peppermint Candy,’ I had to draw out more than I was capable of, and it drove me crazy. I couldn’t handle it, and I felt guilty. Director Chung Ji-young came to visit the set then, and apparently I didn’t even say hello—I just stared. That’s how intense the pressure was. By contrast, the atmosphere on the set of ‘Possible Love’ was good, though I still felt tense about the role. It was difficult, but it’s become a good memory.”

A still from ‘Possible Love.’ Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sul Kyung-gu has worked with Jeon Do-yeon again in ‘Possible Love,’ following ‘I Wish I Had a Wife’ (2001), ‘Birthday’ (2019), ‘Heartbeat’ and ‘Kill Boksoon’ (2023). He said, “There’s no need to praise Jeon Do-yeon specifically or say a lot about her, is there? I think she’s the best actor and partner, and the person I feel most comfortable with. Doesn’t Jeon Do-yeon carry this film from beginning to end, too? I think it was possible because it was Jeon Do-yeon.”

On the secret to the team’s good chemistry, he said, “The good atmosphere on set was thanks to Zo In-sung. Jeon Do-yeon swore at me a lot on set, too (laughs). So I said I was the ordinary one and In-sung was the unusual one. Zo In-sung is junior to me, but he’s very much like an adult. There are things I can learn from him, but also things I don’t think I could learn to do.”

He said he first watched ‘Possible Love’ at a technical screening. Sul Kyung-gu said, “At the technical screening, I could only see myself, even in the scenes that were out of focus. The other actors talked so much about the moon, but I didn’t. After the screening, I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I didn’t watch the film properly.’ But when I saw it at the Venice International Film Festival, I could see the moon. They kept showing the moon, and I felt strange. It doesn’t end until all the credits have rolled, does it?”

Photo courtesy of Netflix

‘Possible Love’ had an advance theatrical release on September 23, giving audiences a chance to see it. It was later released on Netflix and has attracted keen interest from viewers around the world. Sul Kyung-gu said, “There were times when I was disappointed, wondering whether our film would even get a theatrical release. Of course, there are things to regret, but I think it’s moving that this is what brought the film into being. When I think it might not have been made at all, I’m also glad and grateful to Netflix.” He continued, “The investment discussions were upsetting. I’m sure all the actors felt that way, not just me. In-sung showed up at our first gathering wearing a Cannes Film Festival T-shirt, though. Was it a declaration of his determination to go to Cannes with ‘Possible Love’? (laughs) Maybe that was how he felt. I think there was meaning simply in the fact that the film was made, screened and seen by so many people.”

Meanwhile, the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) selected ‘Possible Love’ as South Korea’s entry in the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards in the United States, to be held next March. Asked how he felt about joining the “Oscar race,” Sul Kyung-gu replied, “A lot of people call it the ‘Oscar race,’ but I just go if I’m told to go and come back if I’m told to come back. The shortlist will be announced in December, and I’ll start making moves after that.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.