Cho Yeo-jeong: “I’d been looking forward to Lee Chang-dong’s project, but reading the screenplay hit me hard” (Possible Love)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Cho Yeo-jeong, 45, said, “Lee Chang-dong’s screenplay hit me hard, and I spent three days thinking it over.”

Cho Yeo-jeong plays Ye-ji, a filmmaker shooting a documentary that sheds light on the life of a laid-off worker, in the Netflix film Possible Love (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content, and NOW FILM). She met with Sportschosun on the morning of the 10th in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, and talked about how she came to join Possible Love.

Cho Yeo-jeong laughed as she said, “Director Lee Chang-dong gave me the screenplay first. I was so surprised when he got in touch, but I still wanted to read it and meet him. After reading the screenplay for Possible Love, I spent about three days thinking it over. I couldn’t bring myself to say yes right away. As its first audience member, the story had already hit me hard. I needed a little time, so I finally got in touch on the third day after receiving the screenplay. I also apologized to Director Lee Chang-dong, telling him the script was so dense that I couldn’t contact him right away. I said that, of course, I wanted to do it, but the character was so difficult. Even so, I said I would.”

She added, “It was a project I’d really been looking forward to. Wouldn’t every actor want to do it? Everyone must wonder, ‘Could I get to work with Director Lee Chang-dong at least once?’ I was thrilled, but beyond that, my biggest concern was that I had to pull this off. To me, it was an incredibly difficult character. She is someone who brings the problem into the story, but she mustn’t stand out; she has to be like a shadow. And because Director Lee Chang-dong’s films have to look like reality itself, it felt like a huge challenge to figure out whether I could pull it off.”

Possible Love tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and come face to face with their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include Peppermint Candy, Oasis, Miryang, Poetry, and Burning. After a 12-day limited run at some theaters that began on September 23, it was released worldwide on Netflix starting on the 6th of this month.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.