CHO YEO JEONG: “Playing Lee Chang-dong in front of Lee Chang-dong... I have to overcome it” (“Possible Love”)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor CHO YEO JEONG, 45, said, “It was a challenge to overcome playing Lee Chang-dong in front of Lee Chang-dong.”

CHO YEO JEONG shared behind-the-scenes stories about the Netflix film “Possible Love” (directed by Lee Chang-dong; produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content, and NOW FILM) in an interview with Sportschosun on the morning of the 10th.

“Possible Love” tells the story of a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband: the two couples meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. CHO YEO JEONG plays Ye-ji, a director making a documentary that sheds light on the life of the laid-off worker.

CHO YEO JEONG expressed her affection for the character, saying, “I thought Ye-ji in ‘Possible Love’ needed to show truly pure sincerity. She’s a character who acts independently and wants to make a film of her own, not with her husband’s money. I was cautious because I felt the film’s story would be very different if Ye-ji didn’t act sincerely. Ye-ji is simply faithful to her own life and does her best. She may unintentionally cause hurt, a sense of deprivation, or a feeling of alienation in some people, but she’s someone who lives an honest life. In a way, I think that’s what our lives really look like.”

Above all, Ye-ji drew interest as a character who reflected director Lee Chang-dong. On this, she added, “Director Lee Chang-dong himself described her to me as ‘the character closest to my own self and sense of agency.’ What could I do after hearing that? I just had to get through it. It was also my task to overcome having to play Lee Chang-dong in front of Lee Chang-dong. He even described the character as ‘close to my identity,’ so I didn’t ask any more questions. Taking all of that in, I tried to somehow live through it on set and stay focused. So I had no breathing room. I had to fully inhabit Ye-ji. I focused completely on Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), and I think I felt that dealing with this couple was like handling something made of very fragile glass. That doesn’t mean I feel sorry for Ye-ji. I’m not someone who tends to pity my characters. A life may look hard to others, but the person living it doesn’t have the luxury to feel sorry for themselves, do they? I was the same.”

Now selected as Korea’s representative film, “Possible Love” is in the thick of its Oscar campaign for the 99th Academy Awards, which will be held next March. On this, she reflected, “There was an Oscar campaign for ‘Parasite,’ too. I did experience it at the time, but personally, I was in the middle of shooting a drama and couldn’t actively participate in the campaign. It may look like my second experience, but in reality, ‘Possible Love’ is my first.” She continued, “I’m happy that the film itself is getting a good response overseas, but what I’ve felt from experiencing the various reactions is that people really are all waiting for and fond of director Lee Chang-dong. When I go abroad and meet the media and audiences, they ask, ‘Will it take this long next time, too?’ and ‘When will we be able to see your next film?’ Everyone is waiting for his work. As someone in the Korean film industry, I think that’s truly something to be proud of and wonderful. People overseas especially tell us that our ensemble is so good. Many have asked, ‘How did the ensemble in “Possible Love” come together and take shape?’ Whenever we get that question, the actors are so happy, saying to each other, ‘We must have really lived as those characters on set.’”

“Possible Love,” starring Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, CHO YEO JEONG, and others, is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include “Peppermint Candy,” “Oasis,” “Miryang,” “Poetry,” and “Burning.” After a 12-day limited theatrical run at some theaters beginning September 23, it was released worldwide on Netflix on the 6th of this month.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.