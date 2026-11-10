CHO YEO JEONG: “My love for Jeon Do-yeon was one-sided... I went just to see her eyes” (‘Possible Love’)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress CHO YEO JEONG, 45, said, “It was a project born of my one-sided love for Jeon Do-yeon—I did it just to look into her eyes.”

In an interview on the morning of the 10th for the Netflix film ‘Possible Love,’ directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content and NOW FILM, CHO YEO JEONG reflected on working alongside Jeon Do-yeon, who played Mi-ok, Sul Kyung-gu, who played Ho-seok, and Zo In-sung, who played Sang-woo. She met them while playing Ye-ji, a director filming a documentary that sheds light on the lives of laid-off workers.

CHO YEO JEONG laughed sheepishly and said, “This was my first time acting with Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu and Zo In-sung. They’re all actors I’ve really wanted to work with, aren’t they? I watched all the interviews with Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu that were conducted earlier, and I just loved them. I’m frustrated because I can’t fully express how I feel right now.”

She said, “Yesterday (the 9th), Jeon Do-yeon said of the set of ‘Possible Love’ that it was ‘naturally good, like water flowing,’ and that’s exactly right. The four actors were on set as their characters, as naturally as air and flowing water. We called it ‘Lee Chang-dong magic’ on set. When we arrived as those characters, the atmosphere formed naturally. I think all the actors shared the gratitude, excitement, happiness, joy and concerns we felt as actors making this film. We could feel one another’s unspoken support, and above all, Do-yeon praised me so much on set.”

Asked about reports that Jeon Do-yeon had also been completely charmed by the kind and warm CHO YEO JEONG, she said, “I guess it might be because I was always smiling. In-sung tended to brighten the mood. His distinctive sense of humor was so funny that I think I kept laughing. The chemistry between Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu, in particular, was so cute. The chemistry they’d built over the years was wonderful. Working with Do-yeon is something every actor would want to do, just like working with director Lee Chang-dong. I felt the same way. When I was first cast, Jeon Do-yeon sent me a congratulatory text, and I was deeply moved. She told me she was so happy we’d be working together, and I opened my heart to her then, thinking, ‘I can’t believe someone is welcoming me like this.’ I really like Jeon Do-yeon. I’ve even gone alone to secretly watch her performances, and when she starts a new project, I sometimes text her to say, ‘I’m looking forward to it.’ It was almost a one-sided love, but we finally met through this project and it became mutual. When I first joined ‘Possible Love,’ I told Do-yeon, ‘I’ll just look at your eyes and go.’”

‘Possible Love’ tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and CHO YEO JEONG, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry’ and ‘Burning.’ After a 12-day limited run at some theaters beginning September 23, it was released worldwide on Netflix starting on the 6th of this month.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.