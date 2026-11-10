“Playing Lee Chang-dong in front of Lee Chang-dong? I have to get through it”... CHO YEO JEONG on ‘Possible Love’ (Full Story)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress CHO YEO JEONG (45), beloved by a master director, shared her own healthy philosophy on acting.

CHO YEO JEONG plays Ye-ji, a director making a documentary that sheds light on the life of a laid-off worker, in the Netflix film ‘Possible Love’ (directed by Lee Chang-dong; produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content and NOW FILM). She met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the morning of the 10th and opened up about everything from how she came to join the film to the passion she poured into it.

‘Possible Love’ tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and come face to face with their different lives and hidden desires. The film was inspired by the mass layoffs at a major corporation, the workers’ strike and the crackdown that took place in 2009. Directed by Lee Chang-dong, one of South Korea’s leading master filmmakers, it drew attention after winning the Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize) at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, held last September.

‘Possible Love’ also drew considerable attention as the first collaboration between CHO YEO JEONG and director Lee Chang-dong. Known for her immersive character portrayals and detailed performances, she has demonstrated a wide range across film and television, regardless of genre. In ‘Possible Love,’ she made her mark as a director trying to grow close to the couple at the center of the story, Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), for a documentary about the life of a laid-off worker. With the support of her husband, Sang-woo (Zo In-sung), her character expresses a desire for independence while confronting her own artistic and moral desires, delivering a powerful message.

Photo: Netflix

That day, CHO YEO JEONG recalled how she was cast: “Director Lee Chang-dong gave me a copy of the screenplay first. I was really surprised when he contacted me, but I still wanted to read it and meet him. After reading the script for ‘Possible Love,’ I spent about three days thinking it over. I couldn’t bring myself to say yes right away. As its first audience member, I had already felt the story land with a thud. I needed a little time, and I finally got in touch on the third day after receiving the script. I also told Director Lee and apologized for not calling sooner because the screenplay had affected me so deeply. I said, of course I wanted to do it, but it was a very difficult character. Even so, I said I would do it.”

“It was a project I had really been looking forward to. I think every actor would want to do it, wouldn’t they? Everyone must wonder, ‘Could I ever work with Director Lee Chang-dong?’ I was thrilled, but what weighed on me even more was the fact that I had to pull it off. The character felt extremely difficult to me. She’s someone who brings an issue into the story, but she can’t stand out; she has to be like a shadow. On top of that, a Lee Chang-dong film has to look like reality itself, so the question of whether I could do it felt like a major challenge,” she admitted.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

CHO YEO JEONG also poured great affection into Ye-ji, her character in ‘Possible Love.’ “I thought Ye-ji had to show truly sincere feelings. She acts independently and wants to make a film of her own, not one funded by her husband. I was cautious because I thought the film’s story could change a lot if Ye-ji wasn’t played sincerely. She is simply devoted to her own life and does her best. She may unintentionally cause someone pain, a sense of deprivation or a feeling of alienation, but Ye-ji is someone who lives truthfully. In a way, I think that’s what our lives are really like,” she explained.

Ye-ji also drew attention as a character Lee Chang-dong had projected himself onto. “Director Lee told me she was ‘the character closest to who I am and to my sense of agency.’ What could I do after hearing that? I just had to get through it. Having to overcome the challenge of playing Lee Chang-dong in front of Lee Chang-dong was also my task. He even said himself that she was close to his identity, so I didn’t ask any more questions. I tried to live through it on set somehow and stay focused on everything I was feeling. So I had no room to spare. I had to fully inhabit Ye-ji. I focused entirely on Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), and I think I felt that interacting with the couple was like handling something as fragile as glass. That doesn’t mean I pity Ye-ji. I’m not someone who tends to pity my characters. Their lives might look difficult to others, but don’t they themselves have no time to feel sorry for themselves? I was the same,” she added.

“Just like director Ye-ji, I actually went to the set from the morning and tried to film everything. Even while waiting, I tried to capture everything happening on set with my camera. Some of the actors playing small and supporting roles were friends and younger colleagues I knew, so I filmed them a lot, too. I wanted to get used to filming, like Ye-ji. The actors playing members of Ye-ji’s film crew were actually cinematographers and production directors. Thanks to them, I was able to fully believe I was really making a film. One day, I even captured a shot of a lifetime while filming my younger colleagues. You could say I got a keeper, and the thrill of that moment was wonderful. I remember going straight over to Director Lee to brag about it,” she shared, revealing a behind-the-scenes story.

Photo: Netflix

CHO YEO JEONG said her memories of working with Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu and Zo In-sung were special, too. “This was my first time acting with all three of them. They’re actors everyone would want to work with, aren’t they? I watched all the interviews Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu gave earlier, and I just loved them. I’m frustrated because I can’t fully express how I feel right now.” She continued, “Yesterday (the 9th), Jeon Do-yeon said the set of ‘Possible Love’ was ‘naturally good, like water flowing,’ and that’s exactly right. The four actors were on set in character as naturally as air and flowing water. We called it the ‘Lee Chang-dong magic.’ When we came to the set as those characters, the atmosphere formed naturally. I think every actor shared the gratitude, excitement, happiness, joy and concerns we felt about making this film. We could feel one another’s quiet encouragement, and above all, Do-yeon praised me so much on set,” she recalled.

Asked about reports that Jeon Do-yeon was also completely taken with CHO YEO JEONG’s warmth and kindness, she replied, “Maybe it was because I was smiling all the time. In-sung was good at making the atmosphere pleasant. His particular sense of humor was so funny that I think I kept laughing. The chemistry between Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu, especially, was so cute. The chemistry they’ve built up over the years was wonderful. Working with Do-yeon is something every actor would want to do, just like working with Director Lee Chang-dong. I felt the same way. After I was first cast, Jeon Do-yeon sent me a congratulatory text, and I was so moved I nearly choked up. She told me she was so happy we’d be working together, and I thought, ‘I can’t believe someone is welcoming me like this.’ That’s when I opened my heart to her. I really like Jeon Do-yeon. I’ve even gone to see her performances on my own without telling her, and when she starts a new project, I text her saying, ‘I’m looking forward to it.’ It had been almost a one-sided love, but after we finally met through this film, it became mutual. When we first started working on ‘Possible Love,’ I told her, ‘I’ll just keep my eyes on you.’”

Photo: Netflix

‘Possible Love,’ selected as South Korea’s representative film, is currently in the thick of the Oscar race for the 99th Academy Awards, which will be held next March. On the subject, she said, “There was an Oscar race for ‘Parasite,’ too. I had that experience, but at the time I was in the middle of filming a drama, so I couldn’t actively take part in the campaign. It may look like my second time, but in reality, ‘Possible Love’ is my first.” She added, “I’m happy the film itself is getting a good response overseas, but seeing the various reactions has made me realize that people have really been waiting for and appreciating Director Lee Chang-dong. When I travel abroad and meet the media and audiences, people ask, ‘Will it take this long again next time?’ and ‘When will we get to see your next film?’ They’re all waiting for Director Lee’s work. As a Korean filmmaker, I think that’s something truly wonderful to be proud of. People overseas have especially said our ensemble is so good. They’ve asked us a lot, ‘How did the ensemble in “Possible Love” come together?’ Whenever we hear that, the actors are so happy and say to one another, ‘We must have really inhabited those characters well on set.’”

Finally, CHO YEO JEONG shared her own philosophy: “Acting itself isn’t a competition. It’s about drawing on your own unique charm and history, so in that respect, I think I can say I’ve done well. There’s no such thing as completing your acting. It seems to be a profession where you keep exploring. So I’m still ‘in progress.’ From the outside, people call me this kind of successful actor, and at first I think, ‘Wow,’ and find it amazing, but I soon come back to reality. I’m still exploring just as intensely as ever. I’m not very good at praising myself. Instead, I try to treat myself well by buying myself lots of delicious food. Treating myself well and praising myself are different things. I mean taking good care of myself. I think it would be difficult to keep acting in a healthy way otherwise.”

‘Possible Love’ stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and CHO YEO JEONG, among others, and was directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry’ and ‘Burning.’ After a 12-day limited theatrical release at select theaters beginning September 23, it became available worldwide on Netflix from the 6th of this month.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.