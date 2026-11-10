Zo In-sung: “My stamina hit the limit filming ‘Hope’ and ‘Humint’... but Lee Chang-dong’s film was a welcome challenge” (‘Possible Love’)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Zo In-sung, 45, said, “After my stamina had been pushed to the limit filming ‘Hope’ and ‘Humint,’ I wanted to push myself one more time with ‘Possible Love.’”

Zo In-sung plays Sang-woo, a husband who supports and helps his wife Ye-ji (CHO YEO JEONG), a documentary director, in the Netflix film ‘Possible Love’ (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content, and NOW FILM). He met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 10th and discussed how he came to join the film.

Zo In-sung began: “This year has been incredibly busy for me. It might sound like an awards acceptance speech, but looking back, I think all the projects were connected. Thanks to Ryoo Seung-wan, the director of ‘Humint,’ I met Na Hong-jin, the director of ‘Hope.’ Then Lee Chang-dong contacted me while I was filming ‘Hope,’ which made me feel even more connected. In a word, I think everything just fell into place. I had a lot of different experiences and was glad to learn from them. I’m really curious to see how I’ll put those lessons to use in my next project.”

On taking on a film by Lee Chang-dong, he explained: “It’s obviously not an easy film, is it? And since I’d poured so much into the action and emotions while filming ‘Hope’ and ‘Humint,’ it was even more physically demanding. At the time, I felt like my stamina had reached its limit. But when I was offered Lee Chang-dong’s film, I also thought, ‘Now that I’ve reached the end, I should go one more time.’ I thought it might actually be better to take on his film when I had no strength left. I felt that entering his world and living as that character without insisting on being myself might give me a real advantage. I’ve learned many times that when you enter the world of a great director, you shouldn’t insist on your own way. There’s nothing to gain by doing that.”

He laughed and said: “Who am I to judge Lee Chang-dong? I wouldn’t dare. He’s like a god. I never thought I’d work on one of his films. So being considered for the cast was a huge surprise, and I was happy but also worried. It meant I had more to study. I had mixed feelings. I was happy, but I knew it wouldn’t be easy, and it made me think about what attitude I should bring to the film. Lee Chang-dong told me I was right for the role of Sang-woo. He said Sang-woo essentially dominates the film but shouldn’t stand out; he needs to be kind and considerate. He also has to be good at everything and, above all, handsome. I can’t exactly say, ‘That’s me you’re talking about,’ but if Lee Chang-dong says so, I guess that’s what it is, right?”

‘Possible Love’ tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and CHO YEO JEONG, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry,’ and ‘Burning.’ After a 12-day limited theatrical run at some theaters beginning September 23, it was released worldwide on Netflix starting on the 6th of this month.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.