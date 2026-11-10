Zo In-sung: “I skipped the clarinet scene and only discovered it later... I practiced like crazy for three months” (Possible Love)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Zo In-sung, 45, said, “I discovered the clarinet scene late, then practiced like crazy and mastered it.”

Zo In-sung shared behind-the-scenes stories about the Netflix film Possible Love, directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content and NOW FILM, in an interview with Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 10th.

Possible Love tells the story of a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband. The two couples meet to make a documentary and confront their very different lives and hidden desires. Zo In-sung plays Sang-woo, the husband who supports and helps his wife Ye-ji (CHO YEO JEONG), a documentary director in the film.

Speaking about playing Sang-woo, Zo In-sung explained, “This isn’t an excuse from an actor who played the character, but if you look closely, there is no evil on display in this film. The character of Sang-woo made me think about where I might stand, and he is also a character in whom the four figures come together as one. Sang-woo is a symbol of capital, but the way it is used isn’t immoral or portrayed as evil. Rather than say the character is bad, I wanted to show that people like him exist everywhere in society. So I didn’t portray him as a bad person when I played him. There are people who are criticized morally and socially but are driven to earn that money, and I thought that, regardless of right and wrong, such a class exists. Besides, this character has a narcissistic streak, doesn’t he? He’s a character who is different even within that. Playing Sang-woo made me look back at myself and ask, ‘Where am I now?’ I didn’t think beyond that; I approached the character with my own moral and ethical principles in mind.”

He continued, “Director Lee Chang-dong doesn’t give actors many abstract directions. Until then, I thought acting was about expressing things, but I was advised not to express anything and to keep the emotions in my heart. He meant that I should live as the character himself. So I delivered my lines casually while acting, and if audiences felt uncomfortable watching this Sang-woo, the film lets them think about what it was that made them uncomfortable.” He added, “Director Lee wanted Sang-woo to be kind and relaxed. He wanted him to have the attitude that any conversation was very easy for him. That’s narcissism. Jeon Do-yeon noona and Sul Kyung-gu hyung brought characters and performances with such striking contrasts that the atmosphere was created by the reactions of those around me alone, without me having to do much.”

Zo In-sung, who said he saw himself in Possible Love, said, “There’s a part of me in every character. That’s true when I think about my family’s circumstances when I first debuted. Isn’t it clear what I wanted back then? My family was struggling, so I wanted to escape poverty, and I made it to where I am now with nothing. Fortunately, thanks to my parents’ love, I’ve been able to come this far without moral problems, but watching the characters in Possible Love also made me see my younger self.”

He also talked about the scene in which he plays the clarinet. Zo In-sung said, “When I first read a screenplay, I don’t analyze it word by word. I read the overall context to get a sense of the film’s mood, then started shooting. Early on, Yeo-jeong (Cho) asked me, ‘Are you getting ready for the clarinet?’ At first I was like, ‘What?’ and looked at the screenplay again. That’s when I discovered there was a scene in the karaoke room where Sang-woo plays the clarinet. Fortunately, I found out early in filming, so I immediately brought on a clarinet teacher and practiced like crazy for three months. For this film, I also had to play the clarinet, learn English, work out, and learn how to make coffee. I had to prepare quite a lot. In particular, I practiced the clarinet three times a week for two hours each time. I gradually felt like my hands were turning into squid, but I really worked hard,” he said.

Possible Love stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and CHO YEO JEONG, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include Peppermint Candy, Oasis, Miryang, Poetry and Burning. After a 12-day limited theatrical run at select cinemas beginning September 23, it was released worldwide on Netflix on the 6th of this month.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.