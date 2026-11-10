Zo In-sung: “I was nervous in front of Jeon Do-yeon when we met again after 24 years” (‘Possible Love’)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Zo In-sung, 45, said, “Meeting Jeon Do-yeon again after 24 years brought back memories of my childhood, and I was happy.”

In an interview on the afternoon of the 10th about the Netflix film ‘Possible Love,’ Zo In-sung shared his thoughts on working with Jeon Do-yeon, who plays Mi-ok; Sul Kyung-gu, who plays Ho-seok; and CHO YEO JEONG, who plays Ye-ji. He met them while playing Sang-woo, a husband who supports and helps his wife, a documentary director. The film was directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content, and NOW FILM.

Zo In-sung first spoke about working with director Lee Chang-dong for the first time. “He was definitely different from the directors I’d worked with before. The directors I’ve met all have their own distinct styles and colors. Rather than comparing what made this different, I felt that ‘Possible Love’ brought me back to my original mindset. That was partly because of Director Lee Chang-dong, but also because of Do-yeon (Jeon) and Kyung-gu (Sul). There was a big age gap between Director Lee and me, and I wanted to learn as much as I could from him. I couldn’t exactly go to Korea National University of Arts and take Professor Lee Chang-dong’s class, could I? But I could take his class on set, so I listened closely to what he said, thinking this was the best opportunity. Director Lee has a kind of magic. He actually gives the actors the credit, but it was clear that he was the one who created that atmosphere.” He spoke with admiration.

Zo In-sung, who reunited with Jeon Do-yeon 24 years after the 2002 SBS drama ‘Shooting Stars,’ said warmly, “Working with Do-yeon again after a long time brought back memories of myself as a child. There were things I learned acting with her when I was in my early 20s. Do-yeon acts so realistically. I remember being amazed by that when I was young. Even now, I could feel the natural acting she showed back then. While filming ‘Possible Love,’ I found myself returning to my original mindset, thinking, ‘That was the feeling I got from her then.’ They say your original mindset is something you lose. That it’s simply something you remember. This film helped me remember mine, and that made me even happier. I was so happy, as if I’d met my childhood self. I’ve improved since then, but seeing her again after so long made me nervous all over again. I was nervous in front of her, and I was nervous in front of Director Lee Chang-dong.”

He added, “In the projects I’ve worked on, I’ve met Hwang Jung-min, senior actors Kim Yoon-seok and Kim Hye-soo, and Go Hyun-jung, and it made me think once again how nice it is to work with senior colleagues. It may be a selfish thought, but when senior actors are there, they keep things centered, and I just have to do my part as a junior. When I’m the senior, there are a lot of things I have to keep an eye on. I have to pay close attention to the atmosphere on set and the pace, and help everyone work together. But on this project, it was nice to have someone at the center taking care of all that. There was an atmosphere already in place, so all I had to do was breathe.”

‘Possible Love’ tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and CHO YEO JEONG, and was directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose previous films include ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry,’ and ‘Burning.’ After a 12-day limited theatrical run at select theaters beginning September 23, it was released worldwide on Netflix starting on the 6th of this month.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.