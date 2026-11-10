“Back to basics”... Zo In-sung’s best years in ‘Possible Love’ continue (Full story)

Photo: Netflix

[Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun] The best years of actor Zo In-sung (45) are beginning.

Zo In-sung plays Sang-woo, a husband who supports and helps his wife Ye-ji (CHO YEO JEONG), a documentary director, in the Netflix film ‘Possible Love’ (directed by Lee Chang-dong; produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content and NOW FILM). He met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 10th and shared his thoughts on everything from how he joined the film to his first experience working with director Lee Chang-dong.

‘Possible Love,’ which tells the story of a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband, two couples who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires, drew attention as the first Netflix collaboration by acclaimed director Lee Chang-dong. Inspired by the mass layoffs at a major conglomerate and the labor strike and crackdown that took place in 2009, the film was recognized for its artistic merit after winning the Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize) at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, held last September.

Above all, ‘Possible Love’ made headlines as Zo In-sung’s third new film to be released this year, following ‘Humint’ (directed by Ryoo Seung-wan) and ‘Hope’ (directed by Na Hong-jin). Zo transformed into Sang-woo, a man whose true feelings are hard to read, who spends time with Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) in hopes of helping his wife Ye-ji with her work. His performance, embodying the self-consciousness of capital and its hidden desires behind material abundance, left a powerful impression.

Photo: Netflix

Zo In-sung said that day, “This has been a really busy year for me. It may sound like an acceptance speech, but when I think about it, all the projects seem connected. Thanks to Ryoo Seung-wan, the director of ‘Humint,’ I met Na Hong-jin, the director of ‘Hope.’ Then Lee Chang-dong contacted me while I was filming ‘Hope,’ which made me feel even more connected to everything. In a word, I think things fell into place. I had a variety of experiences and was glad to learn so much. I’m really curious to see how I’ll put what I’ve learned to use in my next project.” He continued, “It’s obviously not an easy film, is it? On top of that, I’d poured so much into the action and emotions while filming ‘Hope’ and ‘Humint’ that it was even more physically demanding. At the time, I felt like I’d reached the limit of my stamina, but when I was offered a role in Lee Chang-dong’s film, I actually thought, ‘When you’ve reached the end, you have to go one more time.’ I thought it might be better to take on his film when I was low on energy. I felt that entering his world and living as the character, without insisting on being myself, might actually work in my favor. I’ve learned several times that when you enter the world of a great director, you shouldn’t insist on doing things your own way. There’s nothing to gain by insisting on my own approach. Lee Chang-dong was definitely different from the directors I’d worked with before. In fact, every director I’ve met has had a different style and their own distinct color. Rather than comparing and saying what was different, this ‘Possible Love’ felt like a return to my roots. There was a big age gap between me and Lee Chang-dong, and first of all, I wanted to learn as much as I could. I couldn’t exactly go to Korea National University of Arts and take Professor Lee Chang-dong’s class, could I? But I could take his class on set, so I thought it was the best opportunity and listened closely to what he said. Lee Chang-dong has a kind of magic. The director gives the credit to the actors, but he’s definitely the one who creates that atmosphere,” he explained.

He laughed and said, “Who am I to evaluate Lee Chang-dong? I wouldn’t dare. He’s like a god. I never thought I’d get to work on one of his films. So I was incredibly surprised and happy when I was called in for the casting, but I was also worried. It meant I had more to study. I had mixed feelings. I was happy, but I knew it wouldn’t be easy, and it made me think about what kind of attitude I should bring to the film. Lee Chang-dong told me I was the right actor for the role of Sang-woo. He said Sang-woo effectively dominates the film but shouldn’t stand out, and needs to be kind and considerate. He also has to be good at everything and, above all, handsome. I can’t say, ‘That’s me you’re talking about,’ but if Lee Chang-dong says so, then I guess that’s how it is, right?”

Photo: Netflix

Zo In-sung, who said the process of playing Sang-woo was also special, answered, “This isn’t an excuse from an actor who played the character, but if you look closely, there’s no evil that comes to the fore in this film. Through the character of Sang-woo, I started wondering where I might fit in, and he’s also a character in whom the four figures come together. Sang-woo is a symbol of capital, but the way it operates isn’t portrayed as immoral or evil. Rather than showing that the character is a bad person, I wanted to show that people like him exist throughout society. So when I played him, I didn’t act as if he were bad. There are people who are morally and socially criticized but still go about earning that money, and I thought there was a class of people like that, regardless of right and wrong. Besides, this character is narcissistic, isn’t he? There are differences even within that. Playing Sang-woo made me reflect on myself and ask, ‘Where am I now?’ I didn’t take my thoughts any further than that; I approached the character by thinking about my own moral principles.”

He continued, “When Lee Chang-dong gives actors direction, he doesn’t ask for a lot of abstract things. Until now, acting had been about expressing things, but he told me not to express them and to keep the emotions inside. He meant that we should live as the character itself. So when I acted, I delivered things in a matter-of-fact way. If the audience felt uncomfortable watching Sang-woo like that, the film lets them think about exactly what made them uncomfortable.” He added, “Lee Chang-dong wanted Sang-woo to be kind and relaxed. He wanted him to carry himself as though any conversation were easy for him. That’s narcissism. And because Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu gave such vivid performances as characters with clear light and shade, the atmosphere came together through the people around me, without me having to do anything in particular.”

Zo In-sung, who said he found himself in ‘Possible Love,’ said, “Every character has something of me in them. If I think about my family’s circumstances when I first debuted, that’s true. You can see what I wanted back then, can’t you? My family was struggling financially, so I wanted to escape poverty, and I made it to where I am now from nothing. Thankfully, thanks to my parents’ love, I’ve made it this far without moral troubles, but seeing the characters in ‘Possible Love’ also brought my childhood self to mind.”

He also talked about the scene in which he plays the clarinet in the film. Zo In-sung said, “When I first read a script, I don’t analyze it word by word. I read it for the overall context, get a sense of the film’s mood, and then start shooting. Early on, Yeo-jeong (CHO YEO JEONG) asked me, ‘Are you getting ready for the clarinet?’ At first I was like, ‘What?’ and went back to the script, where I found a scene in the karaoke room where Sang-woo plays the clarinet. Luckily, I found out early in filming, so I immediately got a clarinet teacher and practiced like crazy for three months. For this film, I had to play the clarinet, learn English, work out, and learn how to make coffee. I had quite a lot to prepare, and I practiced the clarinet three times a week for two hours each time. I felt like my hands were gradually turning into squid, but I worked really hard,” he said.

He also shared a story about the beach scene between Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and Sang-woo, which was the film’s climax. Zo In-sung recalled, “We couldn’t go into the sea once the weather got cold, so we moved the scene up in the schedule and shot it first. The actors filmed near a pension in Goheung, so we call it the ‘Goheung scene.’ For me, ‘Possible Love’ began with that scene. The script said that Sang-woo should look like a bull, and that on the beach he should seem like a bull facing a matador. It also said that when Sang-woo swims in the sea, he should look like a shark, as if he could devour Mi-ok at any moment. They wanted the uncertainty and tension to feel animalistic. I imagine it was harder for Do-yeon than for me to get into the right emotional state for that scene. The scene itself was uncomfortable to shoot. On top of that, Lee Chang-dong always tells us things like, ‘As if you’re hearing this for the first time,’ ‘As if you’re seeing this for the first time,’ and ‘As if you’re just happening to have a conversation.’ He’s telling us not to act. That day, especially, we couldn’t afford to make a mistake in our performance, and we had to put a tremendous amount of effort into the shoot. Thankfully, we got an OK on the first take, but I was under psychological pressure the day before, and because it was a scene involving nudity, I was uncomfortable and tense in many ways,” he reflected.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Zo In-sung, who reunited with Jeon Do-yeon 24 years after the 2002 SBS drama ‘Shooting Stars,’ said affectionately, “Working with Do-yeon again after so long brought back memories of when I was young. In my early twenties, there were things I learned while acting with her. Do-yeon really acts as if it’s real. I remember being amazed by that when I was young. Even now, I could feel the natural acting she showed back then. While filming ‘Possible Love,’ I thought, ‘That’s the feeling I got from her back then,’ and found my way back to my roots. They say you lose your original mindset. That it’s simply something you remember. This project helped me remember mine, and that made me happier. I was so happy, as if I’d met my younger self. I’ve improved since then, but seeing her again after so long made me even more nervous. I was nervous in front of her, and I was nervous in front of Lee Chang-dong.”

He added, “Over the years, I’ve worked with Jung-min (Hwang Jung-min), senior actors Yoon-seok (Kim Yoon-seok), Hye-soo (Kim Hye-soo), and Hyun-jung (Go Hyun-jung), and it made me think that working with senior actors really is great. It may be selfish of me, but when senior actors are there, they keep things centered, and all I had to do was do my part as a junior. When I’m the senior, there are a lot of things I have to pay attention to. I have to keep a close eye on the atmosphere and pace on set, and help everyone work together. But it was nice that this project had someone at its center who took care of all that. There was a kind of atmosphere in place, so all I had to do was breathe.”

Photo: Netflix

Finally, Zo In-sung said, “I think I’ll only know for sure what I learned from ‘Possible Love’ when I get to my next project. I learned a lot on this film about how I don’t have to express everything. Actors are used to expressing things, but this was a project where I could see for myself that I didn’t have to. It gave me confidence in myself. If I’d tried to express everything, the character would have seemed cheesy and conventional. I gradually understood what the director was saying on set, and it became part of me; now, as time passes and it matures, I’m curious to see how it will come out in my next project.” He continued, “It’s been a year in which I’ve received support from many people. There are also many people I’m grateful to. It’s been a year of meeting audiences often. People say there’s no crisis in Korean cinema, but it’s true that things have been difficult. I think it’s been a year in which I supported Korean films more than anyone. We can’t go all the way back to how things were before, but it seems like we’re gradually starting to recover.”

he said.

‘Possible Love’ stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and CHO YEO JEONG, among others, and was directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include ‘Peppermint Candy,’ ‘Oasis,’ ‘Miryang,’ ‘Poetry,’ and ‘Burning.’ After a limited 12-day run at select theaters beginning on the 23rd of last September, it was released worldwide on Netflix starting on the 6th of this month.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.