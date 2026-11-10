Japanese animation 'Grotesque' to open exclusively at Megabox on Nov. 26

Photo courtesy of Livet (LIVET)

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The Japanese animated film 'Grotesque (GROTESQQQUE)' has confirmed an exclusive release at Megabox on Nov. 26.

'Grotesque' is an animated film featuring three stories, each starring an alien, a gyaru, or a vampire girl, set to music by 35 J-pop artists. Atsushi Nishigori, who created 'The Idolmaster' and 'Darling in the Franxx' and oversaw animation direction on 'Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time,' directs the film, while CloverWorks, known for 'SPY×FAMILY' and 'Bocchi the Rock!,' is producing it.

The film opens with 'ÆLIENS,' a slapstick comedy about Ellie, an alien girl who comes to Earth as an intergalactic goodwill ambassador and sets out to find a human friend. In '4649★Girls,' the girls compete for the top spot in the game 'Queen of Butterfly' in a city where morning never comes. 'Nocturne ~On This Grotesque Night~' concludes the film with the journey of Ayame, a vampire, and three girls as they wander a world where humanity has perished.

The voice cast brings the characters to life, including singer and actor Gen Hoshino and Kana Ichinose, who voices Fern in 'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End,' as well as Saori Hayami, Rie Kugimiya, actress Sara Minami, Nogizaka46 members Nagi Inoue, Aruno Nakanishi, Miku Ichinose and Nao Tomisato.

Photo courtesy of Livet (LIVET)

The music features 35 J-pop acts from a range of genres, including METALVERSE, which performs the opening theme 'Shoot Shoot Shoot,' as well as techno-pop, Vocaloid, city pop, rock and EDM, creating a sound that feels like a full-fledged music festival.

The main poster, unveiled alongside confirmation of the release, features Ellie searching for a friend on Earth, the player Mumyeong, whose identity is concealed behind a cat mask, and Ayame, a vampire traveling through a devastated world. The main trailer begins with a lively commotion involving Ellie and Kento Kunikura, moves through the girls' fierce action, and then follows the poignant journey of Ayame and the three girls, building anticipation for the film.

Meanwhile, the animated film 'Grotesque,' which tells the stories of girls in twisted and disparate worlds, will open exclusively at Megabox theaters nationwide on Nov. 26.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.