From Park Ji-hoon to Moon Ji-hoon: The Rapper Put Down the Mic and Stepped in Front of the Camera... Who Will Take Home the Best New Actor Trophy?

Nominees for Best New Actor at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards: Moon Sang-min, Moon Ji-hoon, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-won and Ju Min-hyeong (listed in Korean alphabetical order). Sportschosun database; photo courtesy of

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] A succession of promising new actors made their mark on the Korean film industry this year. With their solid acting skills, they captivated audiences and brought energy to the big screen.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will kick off in style on the 25th. From romances depicting the tender love of youth to thrillers that deliver a chilling sense of suspense, actors who stood out in a range of films are expected to compete fiercely for the Best New Actor trophy. The year brought everything from box-office hits that drew 16.93 million moviegoers to the return of a legendary series and chilling horror films. Amid a diverse range of movies filling theaters, the performances of male newcomers also shone. Moon Sang-min, Moon Ji-hoon, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-won and Ju Min-hyeong (in Korean alphabetical order) won acclaim from audiences with their distinctive charms on screen. The public is eagerly anticipating who will claim the honor of winning a Best New Actor award—a once-in-a-lifetime distinction.

Still from the film Pavane. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

◇ Moon Sang-min in Pavane

In Pavane, Moon Sang-min portrayed a young person caught between anxiety and hope. He played Kyung-rok, who gives up his dream of becoming a dancer and makes a living working part-time as a parking attendant at a department store, delicately conveying a character adrift in the face of harsh realities. In particular, he added depth to the character by convincingly depicting how he gradually changes and grows through love. His nuanced portrayal of the complex emotions of a character grounded in reality showcased his more mature acting skills.

Still from the film Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM.

◇ Moon Ji-hoon in Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub

Moon Ji-hoon brought fresh energy to Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub. Known to the public as a rapper, he put down the mic and tried his hand at acting for the first time. He played Abraham, a hitman's henchman, transforming into a ruthless character who carries out orders without hesitation and making a strong impression despite his brief appearance. Even with limited screen time, he made his presence felt and proved his potential as an actor. Expectations are high for his next chapter as “actor Moon Ji-hoon,” beyond “rapper Swings.”

Still from the film The King's Warden. Photo courtesy of Showbox.

◇ Park Ji-hoon in The King's Warden

Park Ji-hoon left a deep impression on 16.93 million moviegoers with The King's Warden (hereafter, The Man Who Lives with the King). At the heart of the film's box-office success—which set theaters ablaze over this year's Lunar New Year holiday—was Park Ji-hoon's powerful performance. Playing Prince Danjong, the sixth king of Joseon, he showed remarkable dedication, losing 15 kilograms to portray the king after he was driven from the throne, refused all food and drink, and sank into lethargy. He also made a special effort to bring out the character's emotional arc, including holding numerous script readings with director Jang Hang-jun and the other cast members.

Still from the film Salmokji: Whispering Water. Photo courtesy of Showbox.

◇ Lee Jong-won in Salmokji: Whispering Water

In Salmokji: Whispering Water, Lee Jong-won delivered a performance that shifted between warmth and menace. He played Gi Tae, a producer at a road-view company, transforming into a highly responsible character who acts before he speaks. He doggedly pursued the truth behind the mystery in search of Su-in, his missing former girlfriend and colleague. In contrast to the sweet, romantic charm he showed in his previous work, he revealed a different side with his relentless drive and charisma. He also gave a deeply nuanced portrayal of the character's emotions as they shifted moment by moment in extreme circumstances.

Still from the film Chung Chung Chung. Photo courtesy of Atnine Film Co., Ltd.

◇ Ju Min-hyeong in Chung Chung Chung

Ju Min-hyeong immediately captured audiences' attention with Chung Chung Chung. He played Yong-gi, vividly portraying a teenage boy's anxiety and anger, as well as his innocence and recklessness, as he stands up to the world to protect someone he loves. He also naturally conveyed the vulnerable inner self hidden beneath the character's fierce rebelliousness, bringing out his humanity. Winning audiences over with an intensity and commanding presence beyond his years as a newcomer, Ju Min-hyeong proved his potential to lead the next generation of Chungmuro actors.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 at KBS Hall in Yeouido and broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon | antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.