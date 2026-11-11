'Iron Man' Retires: Robert Downey Jr. Returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom, 'Doomsday's' Greatest-Ever Villain

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film Avengers: Doomsday (hereafter Doomsday, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo) is generating excitement with news of actor Robert Downey Jr.'s return.

Robert Downey Jr., who has been beloved around the world as Iron Man, the MCU's iconic hero, has drawn attention by hinting that he will return in Doomsday with a completely new look.

From Iron Man in 2008 through Avengers: Endgame, he played Tony Stark, the signature character who helped lead the MCU and sparked Marvel mania around the world. Now he has announced a bold transformation into a completely new character and powerful villain: Doctor Doom. In particular, because Downey made such a dramatic exit in Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing himself to save everyone, news that he would return to the MCU as a completely different person stunned fans around the world as soon as the casting was announced.

After an unprecedented transformation from hero to villain, he is once again at the heart of the MCU. Attention is focused on what new side he will show in this film and how he will shake up movie theaters.

At San Diego Comic-Con recently, Robert Downey Jr. made a surprise announcement that he would return as Doctor Doom, setting fans' hearts ablaze with his emphatic words: “A new mask, the same mission.” He also said, “I love playing complex characters,” explaining why he joined the film while expressing a particular affection for his new role.

Director Joe Russo, who helmed the film, also said of Robert Downey Jr., “He’s completely immersed in the character. He’s even coming up with ideas for the backstory and the costume himself,” adding, “He really loves multidimensional, richly developed characters. I think he saw a lot of potential in Doctor Doom.” His comments offered a glimpse of Downey’s particular passion for the character.

Speaking about Doctor Doom, Russo said the character “exudes an almost terrifying majesty and energy,” expressing confidence in the arrival of a new villain with an overwhelming presence. He also described him as “a much more cunning and strategic figure,” saying, “If Thanos (in Avengers: Endgame) was like an irresistible force of nature, Doctor Doom is much more cunning and strategic.” His remarks teased the character’s distinctive appeal, setting him apart from previous villains and raising expectations.

In response to news that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom, fans are pouring out enthusiastic reactions and eagerly anticipating his new side as a top-tier villain, transformed beyond recognition. Comments include: “RDJ as Doctor Doom is an all-time great casting choice” (YouTube, @Iilli****); “RDJ’s acting is insane—he even changes his vocal tone...” (YouTube, @user-****); “Wow, RDJ really is an acting genius... He’s completely shed Iron Man” (YouTube, @dangsineul****); and “The king has returned. Now I have a reason to rush to the theater” (YouTube, @like****).

Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, among others. Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who helmed the Avengers series, are directing. The film opens on December 16.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.