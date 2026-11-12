'Dune 3': Timothée Chalamet brings six-year saga to a close

The sci-fi action film Dune: Part Three (hereafter Dune 3, directed by Denis Villeneuve) is confident that actor Timothée Chalamet, who has spent six years inhabiting Paul, will deliver a more nuanced performance.

At the heart of the Dune series, which has captivated audiences around the world with its stunning visuals and epic scale, is Timothée Chalamet, who has grown alongside Paul. Having risen from a rising star to one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, he promises another striking transformation in Dune 3, which will bring the series to a close.

Timothée Chalamet shot to prominence in the film world with Call Me by Your Name. He went on to build a devoted fan base around the world with his nuanced performances and singular appeal in films including Little Women and A Rainy Day in New York.

He has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor three times for Call Me by Your Name, A Complete Unknown and Marty Supreme. He has also proven his acting prowess by winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for A Complete Unknown and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards for Marty Supreme.

Chosen by acclaimed directors including Luca Guadagnino, Greta Gerwig, Wes Anderson, Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, he has also helped drive the box-office success of Wonka and the Dune series, establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s top stars. With a wide-ranging repertoire across genres and an exceptional eye for choosing projects, he has shown a new side of himself in every film. Now he leads the epic conclusion to Paul, the career-defining character he has journeyed with for six years.

From the first filming of Dune in 2019 to the filming of Dune 3 in 2025, Timothée Chalamet has portrayed Paul’s transformation over the course of six years. Paul evolves from the heir to a destroyed house, struggling to survive in the desert without knowing his destiny, into a leader of the Fremen and finally an emperor who rules the entire universe. As the character changes, Chalamet has brought a broad range of performances to the role, from the gaze of a young man burdened by anxiety and fear to the charisma of a leader who commands a crowd, drawing audiences into the series. With the actor’s growth and the character’s journey unfolding together, anticipation is building for his deeper performance in this film, which will bring the Dune series to a close.

To portray Paul’s transformation, Timothée Chalamet drew inspiration from the performances of two actors who made their mark on film history: Marlon Brando, who revealed Colonel Kurtz’s madness with a shaved head and quiet monologues in Apocalypse Now, and Heath Ledger, who brought the Joker to life with grotesque clown makeup and unpredictable acting in The Dark Knight. Chalamet, too, undergoes a bold transformation in this film, shedding his youthful appearance to play Paul as an emperor wielding absolute power. To do so, he even went so far as to shave his trademark wavy hair short.

Returning as the supreme ruler of the universe 19 years after the previous film’s ending, he exudes a dark charisma as he leads a merciless holy war, with a cold gaze and an overwhelming air of menace. His coming clash with Chani (Zendaya), who pledged her eternal love but left his side to remain true to her convictions, is also foreshadowed. Attention and anticipation are mounting for Chalamet’s powerful performance as he portrays the immense emotional turmoil Paul will face after becoming a tyrant against his will.

Dune: Part Three tells the story of Paul, who inherits absolute power and becomes a tyrant, and Chani, a desert warrior who stands against him, as they face a vast war and a fateful confrontation. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve returns as director, following the previous film. It opens on December 16.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.