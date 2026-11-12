“Performances That Hold Nothing Back”... Seo Su-bin to Jung Ho-yeon, Female Newcomers Take Over the Screen

Nominees for Best New Actress at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards: Seo Su-bin, Jang Da-a, Kim Si-a, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Yeon (from left, in order of their films’ release dates). Sportschosun database; photo courtesy of

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Rising stars who showcased a wide range of emotions across different genres have proven their potential and promise as actors.

From films made on modest budgets that earned recognition for their artistic merit to global blockbusters that attracted attention overseas even before their release, Chungmuro’s fresh faces are set to compete fiercely for the Best New Actor awards at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, taking place on the 25th.

This year, more than any other, female newcomers have shone. Seo Su-bin, Jang Da-a, Kim Si-a, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Yeon (in order of their films’ release dates) made a strong impression on audiences by closely embodying their characters on screen. With each bringing a distinct charm and acting style, attention is turning to which of them will take home the newcomer award.

Still from the film The World of Love. Photo courtesy of Barunson E&A Co., Ltd.

◇ Seo Su-bin in The World of Love

Seo Su-bin immersed herself in the role of Lee Joo-in in The World of Love. Joo-in is an 18-year-old girl who is class president, a model student and popular among her friends. Her biggest concern is her relationship with her boyfriend, but one day she suddenly begins speaking up against a petition drive. Seo showed a wide range of emotions, from Joo-in’s cheerful, confident side to moments when she reveals feelings she has kept to herself. She captivated audiences with her bold confidence, taking the lead role in her very first film.

Still from the film Salmokji: Whispering Water. Photo courtesy of Showbox.

◇ Jang Da-a in Salmokji: Whispering Water

Jang Da-a made a strong showing in her screen debut, Salmokji: Whispering Water. Moon Sejeong, played by Jang, is the youngest producer at Onroad Media and runs a horror YouTube channel; she is fearless and confident. Early on, she caught the audience’s eye with her spirited, unrestrained manner, then convincingly portrayed the character’s rapid psychological shift when she finds herself in an extreme situation. Jang brought out the tension characteristic of the horror genre while capturing the character’s emotional changes in fine detail.

Still from the film Summer’s Camera. Photo courtesy of Sidus Pictures.

◇ Kim Si-a in Summer’s Camera

In Summer’s Camera, Kim Si-a delicately conveyed the feelings of a high school girl in love. She transformed into Yeo-reum, a girl who uses her late father’s camera to photograph Yeon-woo, with whom she falls in love at first sight, and comes face to face again with school memories she had forgotten. Kim, whose acting talent was recognized early on through films such as The House of Us and Miss Baek, showed an assured ability to carry the story despite her young age. Above all, her rich emotional performance, which went beyond the film’s queer subject matter, left audiences with a lasting impression.

Still from the film Hope. Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment.

◇ Jung Ho-yeon in Hope

Following the Squid Game series, Jung Ho-yeon earned acclaim from global audiences for the film Hope. She plays Seong-ae, a police officer at Hope Harbor, and delivers a bold, brisk performance from her very first appearance. She throws herself into the role, taking on everything from car chases to gunplay. Her composure in tossing off jokes even in tense moments highlights Seong-ae’s bold, resilient charm. Jung made a distinct impression on audiences by showing a side of herself different from what she has brought to previous works.

Still from the film The Journey to Gyeongju. Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment.

◇ Lee Yeon in The Journey to Gyeongju

In The Journey to Gyeongju, Lee Yeon transforms into Dong Ju, the third daughter who repeatedly catches the eye. A former professional wrestler, Dong Ju will do anything to gain her family’s attention and affection. Lee’s lively, engaging performance makes it impossible to simply dislike Dong Ju, whose actions come before her emotions. She was not at all intimidated by her veteran co-stars. Her strong family chemistry with Lee Jung-eun, who plays her mother, as well as Gong Hyo-jin, the eldest sister, and Park So-dam, the second sister, brought tears to audiences’ eyes.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on November 25 and broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.