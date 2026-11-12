“A wide range of human types captured”... Teto Kim Yoon-seok and Egen Koo Kyo-hwan’s wildly chaotic handover in “Heavy Snowfall” (Full Story)

The press screening for the film “Heavy Snowfall,” held at Yongsan CGV on the 12th. Koo Kyo-hwan, director Hong Eui-jeong and Kim Yoon-seok pose for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.12/

A thriller that is chilling, then funny, and even unexpectedly poignant has arrived in theaters in early winter.

The press screening for the mystery thriller “Heavy Snowfall” (directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, produced by Lewis Pictures) was held on the afternoon of the 12th at CGV Yongsan I’PARK Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Attending the screening were Kim Yoon-seok, who plays Gap-su, the stationmaster who has spent his entire life looking after Seol-o Station; Koo Kyo-hwan, who plays Hyun-taek, the replacement station attendant who braves the heavy snowfall to find Gap-su; and director Hong Eui-jeong.

“Heavy Snowfall” tells the story of a rural train station cut off by heavy snow, where a mysterious body is discovered in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and his newly arrived successor. The film focuses on the subtly shifting relationship between the two men as they struggle to survive in a place isolated from the outside world. Following his previous film, “Voice of Silence,” released in 2020, director Hong Eui-jeong once again opts not to follow familiar thriller conventions. Instead, he draws tension and humor from the reactions and relationships of people in extreme situations, crafting a taut thriller.

“Heavy Snowfall” also drew attention for reuniting Kim Yoon-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan five years after they worked together on “Mogadishu” (directed by Ryoo Seung-wan), released in 2021. In “Heavy Snowfall,” the two engage in a tense psychological duel, generating extreme suspense through their characters and the story’s head-on clashes in the cramped, isolated train station.

The press screening for the film “Heavy Snowfall,” held at Yongsan CGV on the 12th. Kim Yoon-seok answers questions. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.11/

Kim Yoon-seok said, “This film brings together the story of the person who leaves and the one who stays. It’s also a story about generations: the younger and older generations, and, more broadly, fathers and sons. It’s a social issue for the society we need to move toward.” He added, “We filmed on a day when there was actually a lot of snow, and it was so cold I couldn’t even speak. I got angry because it was so cold. I couldn’t even go to the bathroom. I wondered if we really had to shoot on a day this cold, but the photos and footage we’d taken looked so beautiful. That reassured me about the film.”

He said, assessing the film, “When I was doing theater, I used to say, ‘How can something not be entertaining when there are people in it?’ I wanted to capture a range of human types in ‘Heavy Snowfall.’ I think I’ll be satisfied if the frailty of human beings has been properly brought to light.”

The press screening for the film “Heavy Snowfall,” held at Yongsan CGV on the 12th. Koo Kyo-hwan answers questions. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.11/

Koo Kyo-hwan said, “I tend to like wearing outfits that represent my characters. I think the costumes and props helped me a lot. When I put on the station attendant’s uniform, I felt like I was stepping into that character. I think the uniform suited me quite well. I liked it so much that I asked the props team and took it with me. If I get the chance, I’d like to wear a uniform again.”

Their reflections on working together again after “Mogadishu” were also special. Speaking about working with Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan recalled, “I was in awe every moment. It felt surreal to exchange lines with senior actor Kim Yoon-seok. There’s a scene in the film where I have a monologue, and I was really nervous. Seeing me like that, he encouraged me, saying, ‘Today is your day.’ He was a respected senior and a real grown-up on set.”

Kim Yoon-seok replied, “There’s the Teto and Egen thing, isn’t there? Koo Kyo-hwan is closer to Egen, but even when he was in that Egen mode, he had a force I couldn’t handle. It was like being stabbed with a dagger. I felt a thrilling shiver while making this film. It made me want to work with Koo again.” He went on to praise him: “I’m filming a series now, and I’m working with Kim Seonho on that project. But since we’re on the set of ‘Heavy Snowfall’ now, Koo is number one. Later, when I’m on set with Kim Seonho, he’ll be number one.”

The press screening for the film “Heavy Snowfall,” held at Yongsan CGV on the 12th. Director Hong Eui-jeong answers questions. From left: Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Yoon-seok and director Hong Eui-jeong. Yongsan = Reporter Heo

Asked why he decided to direct “Heavy Snowfall,” director Hong Eui-jeong said, “The production company I worked with on my first film had held onto this screenplay for a long time. I had also reviewed it. At the time, I was working on something else, so I didn’t think it would become my project. Later, I was offered the film, and when I heard that Kim Yoon-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan would be joining, I wanted to do it by any means.” He added, “I’m very interested in the reactions people show when they’re pushed to their limits. I thought these two actors could capture those reactions well. I think they helped me bring out the direction I wanted for the film.”

Director Hong Eui-jeong also spoke about director Park Sun-woo, who left the production midway through filming. He said, “Director Park Sun-woo left early on for health reasons, and a good offer came my way. I ended up handling the overall shoot and post-production as well.”

“Heavy Snowfall” stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young and ROH YOONSEO. It was directed by Hong Eui-jeong, who directed “Voice of Silence,” and Park Sun-woo. The film opens on the 18th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.