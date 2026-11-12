‘Heavy Snow’ Director Hong Eui-jeong: “Director Park Sun-woo Left Midway for Health Reasons”

Press screening of the film ‘Heavy Snow’ held at CGV Yongsan on the 12th. Director Hong Eui-jeong answers questions. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.11/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Hong Eui-jeong spoke about Director Park Sun-woo, who left the film midway through production.

A press screening for the mystery thriller ‘Heavy Snow’ (directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, produced by Lewis Pictures) was held on the afternoon of the 12th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Attending the screening were Kim Yoon-seok, who plays Gap-su, the stationmaster who has watched over Seolo Station his entire life; Koo Kyo-hwan, who plays Hyeon-taek, the replacement station employee who braves the heavy snow to find Gap-su; and director Hong Eui-jeong.

Director Hong Eui-jeong explained, “Director Park Sun-woo left early for health reasons, and I received a good offer. I ended up handling the overall filming and post-production as well.”

‘Heavy Snow’ tells the story of a mysterious body discovered at a rural train station isolated by heavy snow, in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and his newly arrived replacement. The film stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young, and ROH YOONSEO. Hong Eui-jeong, director of ‘Voice of Silence,’ and Park Sun-woo helm the film. It opens on the 18th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.