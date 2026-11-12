‘Heavy Snow’ star Kim Yoon-seok: ‘Koo Kyo-hwan is an Egen-type guy with a force I can’t handle; I want to meet him again’

Kim Yoon-seok answers a question at the press screening of the film ‘Heavy Snow,’ held at Yongsan CGV on the 12th. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.11.11/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Yoon-seok said of Koo Kyo-hwan, “He’s an Egen-type guy with a force I can’t handle.”

A press screening for the mystery thriller film ‘Heavy Snow’ (directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, produced by Lewis Pictures) was held on the afternoon of the 12th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Attending were Kim Yoon-seok, who plays Gap-su, the stationmaster who has served at Seol-o Station all his life; Koo Kyo-hwan, who plays Hyeon-taek, a successor station worker who braves the heavy snow to find Gap-su; and director Hong Eui-jeong.

Koo Kyo-hwan reflected on working with Kim Yoon-seok: “I was amazed every moment. It felt incredible to exchange lines with senior actor Kim Yoon-seok. There’s a monologue in the film, and I was really nervous. Seeing me like that, he encouraged me, saying, ‘Today is your day.’ He was a senior colleague and an adult on set.”

Kim Yoon-seok, in turn, praised him without holding back: “There’s the Teto and Egen thing too, isn’t there? Koo Kyo-hwan is closer to the Egen type, but even when he was being Egen-like, he had a force I couldn’t handle. It was a force that pierced like a dagger. I felt an electrifying thrill while working on this film. I found myself wanting to meet Koo Kyo-hwan again.”

‘Heavy Snow’ tells the story of what unfolds at a rural train station isolated by heavy snowfall, when a mysterious body is discovered in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and a newly arrived successor. The film stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young and ROH YOONSEO. Hong Eui-jeong, director of ‘Voice of Silence,’ and director Park Sun-woo helmed the film. It opens on the 18th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.