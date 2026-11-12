'Heavy Snow' Kim Yoon-seok: “We sought out places with heavy snowfall to film... I was angry because it was so cold”

At a press screening of the film 'Heavy Snow' held at Yongsan CGV on the 12th, Kim Yoon-seok answers questions. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, reporter () / 2026.11.11/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Yoon-seok said, “I was angry because the filming location was so cold.”

A press screening of the mystery thriller 'Heavy Snow' (directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, produced by Lewis Pictures) was held on the afternoon of the 12th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Attending the screening were Kim Yoon-seok, who plays Gapsu, the stationmaster who has spent his life looking after Seol-o Station; Koo Kyo-hwan, who plays Hyuntaek, the replacement station worker who comes to find Gapsu through the heavy snow; and director Hong Eui-jeong.

Kim Yoon-seok said, “This film is a story that brings together those who leave and those who stay. It is also a story about generations—the new and old generations, and, more broadly, fathers and sons. It is an issue for the society we need to move toward. We filmed on a day when it actually snowed heavily, and it was so cold I couldn’t even speak. I got angry because it was so cold. I couldn’t even go to the bathroom. I wondered whether we really had to film on a day this cold, but the photos and footage we shot looked so beautiful. That reassured me about the film.”

'Heavy Snow' is a film about what unfolds when a mysterious body is found in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and his newly arrived replacement at a rural train station isolated by heavy snowfall. It stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young and ROH YOONSEO, and is directed by Hong Eui-jeong, director of 'Voice of Silence,' and Park Sun-woo. It opens on the 18th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.