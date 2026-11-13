“The Two Chrises Are Finally Coming to Korea?”... ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ to Hold a Green Carpet Event on December 8

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is once again raising Korean fans’ expectations with a green carpet event to mark the cast’s visit to Korea.

Anticipation among Korean fans has been building following news that the two leads of ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ actors Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, along with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, will visit Korea. Now that a green carpet event has also been confirmed for Tuesday, December 8, the news is drawing intense interest.

Chris Evans, returning as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige are all set to attend the green carpet event at Jangchung Arena that day and meet Korean fans in person. The meeting is expected to be especially meaningful, as Evans will be visiting Korea for a Marvel production for the first time in 11 years, while this will be Hemsworth’s first visit to Korea for a Marvel production.

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Marvel Korea’s official social media channels are running various events offering fans the chance to attend the green carpet in person. First, the “Tell Us Your K-Way to Beat Doctor Doom!” event, running from today through Wednesday the 25th, invites participants to freely suggest their own inventive Korean-style way to defeat the villain Doctor Doom, who threatens all worlds. More green carpet invitation events for fans will be announced in stages, and details can be found on Marvel Korea’s official social media channels.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is an action blockbuster on an epic scale in which heroes from different worlds unite to wage the biggest battle in Avengers history as they face Doctor Doom, an ultimate villain who threatens to destroy all worlds. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. It was directed by brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who led the ‘Avengers’ series. The film opens on December 16.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.