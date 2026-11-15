Eum Moon-suk Turned the Tide, Oh Jung-se Got the Laughs... A 'War of the Stars' for Best Supporting Actor

Nominees for Best Supporting Actor at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards: Koo Kyo-hwan (Colony), Oh Jung-se (Wild Thing), Eum Moon-suk (Hope), Lee Min-ho (Assassins) and Zo In-sung (Possible Love), from left in order of

It takes many faces to bring a film to life.

A face that changes the course of a story, one that brings laughter amid the tension. Sometimes, a face that reveals the coldest side of human nature.

This year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards nominees for Best Supporting Actor each filled the screen with their own distinctive style: from a deranged genius scientist and an ill-fated ballad prince to a mysterious carpenter who set every incident in motion, a rookie reporter pursuing the truth, and a man who concealed a sense of entitlement behind his benevolence.

The stars who brought vivid characters to life through performances all their own are Koo Kyo-hwan (Colony), Oh Jung-se (Wild Thing), Eum Moon-suk (Hope), Lee Min-ho (Assassins) and Zo In-sung (Possible Love), in order of film release.

Photo courtesy of Showbox

◇ Koo Kyo-hwan in Colony

Koo Kyo-hwan has once again revealed a peculiar side of himself. In Colony, he transforms into Seo Young-chul, a brilliant biology Ph.D. who longs for the birth of a new humanity, creating a villain in whom intellectual curiosity and dangerous madness are intertwined.

Koo Kyo-hwan excels at moving freely across the line between good and evil. Even as he commits misdeeds, he reveals a certain human frailty, and somehow makes even his chilling actions strangely compelling. As a result, audiences can hardly take their eyes off Seo Young-chul, even as they despise him.

Director Yeon Sang-ho’s Colony was a box-office hit, drawing 5.95 million moviegoers, and Koo Kyo-hwan also walked the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. All eyes are on whether Koo, who has experienced both commercial success and critical acclaim, will make his presence felt at this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

◇ Oh Jung-se in Wild Thing

He won over audiences with laughter and became a talking point beyond the theater, too. Oh Jung-se, who plays Choi Seong-gon, the ill-fated ballad prince in Wild Thing, delivered a textbook scene-stealing performance.

“I Like You,” sung with an earnest expression and an innocent look, is a hit song that only reaches “No. 2” in the film. In real life, however, it unexpectedly sparked a “syndrome,” even setting off a wave of social media challenges.

Oh Jung-se’s signature comedy hit the mark: the more serious he is, the funnier he becomes, and the more nonchalant he is, the more charming.

The ballad prince ultimately fails to reach No. 1 in the film, but can he take the top spot for Best Supporting Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards? Whether Choi Seong-gon’s unfinished quest to reach the top will come to fruition at the awards is one of the key things to watch.

Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment

◇ Eum Moon-suk in Hope

The real wildcard in Hope was not an alien, but Eum Moon-suk. In Hope, the first film director Na Hong-jin has unveiled in 10 years since The Wailing, Eum plays Yang-bae, a mysterious carpenter from Hope Harbor, and serves as the hidden card that turns the film on its head.

His shabby clothes, protruding front teeth and slow Chungcheong dialect make him look every bit like an innocent country lad. But the mood changes the moment he casually blurts out, “Let’s just kill them, then~”

In particular, he is the one who killed the baby alien Kali, making him the starting point of the tragedy that engulfs the village. While Hwang Jung-min builds the suspense and Zo In-sung sweeps through the film with action, Eum Moon-suk changes the very direction of the story.

With a performance that moves between innocence and menace, Eum Moon-suk is responsible for the film’s central twist. All eyes are on whether the secret weapon hidden in Hope will prove just as powerful at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Photo courtesy of Hive Media Corp.

◇ Lee Min-ho in Assassins

This time, he chose a reporter’s tenacity over a star’s glamour. In Assassins, Lee Min-ho plays Han Young-il, a rookie reporter on the social affairs desk at Dongseong Ilbo in 1974, who witnesses a tragedy in history and pursues the truth behind it.

Han Young-il is at the scene and directly witnesses the shooting incident targeting the First Lady during the Liberation Day ceremony. But the official announcement conflicts with what he saw with his own eyes. While everyone else speaks of one version of the truth, he refuses to let go of the other truth he witnessed.

Lee Min-ho portrays Han Young-il’s tenacity as both an observer of the incident and an investigator pursuing the truth. In particular, as he gets closer to uncovering what really happened alongside senior reporter Jae-hwan (Park Hae-il), he conveys both a rookie reporter’s drive and the tension of facing a massive incident.

From Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers to Han-su in Pachinko, Lee Min-ho has made a lasting impression on the public with his commanding presence and charisma. All eyes are on whether he can earn recognition for his true worth at the Blue Dragon Film Awards as he sheds his familiar image and broadens his acting range.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

◇ Zo In-sung in Possible Love

This year, Zo In-sung has made a bid for recognition in both leading and supporting roles. After earning a Best Actor nomination for Hope, he is now also vying for Best Supporting Actor with director Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love.

He plays Sang-woo, the husband of Ye-ji (CHO YEO JEONG), a documentary director, and portrays a member of the privileged class who stands in opposition to Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), a laid-off worker. Outwardly kind and reasonable, his words and actions, uttered without a second thought, carry a cold distance toward others.

Rather than letting his emotions erupt, Zo In-sung reveals the character’s chilling nature through a restrained performance. He conveys the class divide with nothing more than a slight wavering in his gaze and an easygoing manner of speaking.

From director Ryoo Seung-wan’s Humint and director Na Hong-jin’s Hope to director Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love, Zo In-sung has moved between the worlds of three master filmmakers in a single year. Attention is focused on whether he can turn his rare double nomination at the Blue Dragon Film Awards into a win.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, and broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.