Nominees for Best Supporting Actress at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards: Jang Hye-jin (The Owner of the World), Jeon Mi-do (The King's Warden), Kim Shin-rok (Colony), Park Ji-hyun (Wild Thing), and CHO YEO JEONG

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] For some, the Blue Dragon is a first love; for others, it is a love they hope to realize once again.

This year's Best Supporting Actress nominees each have a different history with the Blue Dragon. Jang Hye-jin of The Owner of the World and Jeon Mi-do of The King's Warden are looking forward to an exciting first encounter, having earned their first-ever Blue Dragon Film Awards nominations. By contrast, CHO YEO JEONG of Possible Love is a Blue Dragon veteran, having won the Popular Star Award for The Servant in 2010 and Best Actress for Parasite in 2019.

Kim Shin-rok of Colony has also taken home a Blue Dragon trophy. After winning Best Supporting Actress at the inaugural Blue Dragon Series Awards in 2022 for Hellbound, she is now aiming for a Blue Dragon Film Awards trophy as well. Joining her is last year's Best Supporting Actress winner, ‘defending champion’ Park Ji-hyun, who is seeking a second consecutive win with Wild Thing.

Though their histories with the Blue Dragon differ, the five actresses are all eyeing the same trophy. Jang Hye-jin (The Owner of the World), Jeon Mi-do (The King's Warden), Kim Shin-rok (Colony), Park Ji-hyun (Wild Thing), and CHO YEO JEONG (Possible Love) come together in one place, in order of their films' release.

Still from The Owner of the World, starring Jang Hye-jin. Photo courtesy of Barunson E&A

◇ Jang Hye-jin in The Owner of the World

Mothers cannot always be strong. In The Owner of the World, released last October, Jang Hye-jin plays Taeseon, a daycare center director and a friend-like mother to her 18-year-old daughter Ju-in (Seo Su-bin), portraying the deep wounds hidden behind a warm smile.

On the surface, Taeseon is gentler and stronger than anyone, but in reality, she struggles to keep herself from falling apart. As she drinks hard liquor from a tumbler and quietly bears her pain, we see not only a mother who must protect her daughter, but also a wounded human being.

Without exaggerating the emotion, Jang Hye-jin delicately portrays Taeseon's inner struggle to keep going even as she seems close to breaking. Jang, who caught the attention of audiences around the world as Chung-sook, a resourceful mother in Parasite, once again leaves viewers moved and reflective as she looks more deeply into the other side of motherhood.

If Chung-sook in Parasite was a mother who had to become strong to protect her family, Taeseon in The Owner of the World is a mother who pretends to be strong but cannot hide her wounds. Having embodied the lives of both mothers on screen, Jang Hye-jin is now in the spotlight as she seeks to take home her first Blue Dragon trophy.

Still from The King's Warden, starring Jeon Mi-do. Photo courtesy of Showbox

◇ Jeon Mi-do in The King's Warden

The one who stayed by the young king to the very end after he lost his crown was Mae-hwa. In The King's Warden, Jeon Mi-do plays the court lady who accompanies the deposed Danjong, Yi Hong-wi (Park Ji-hoon), into exile, portraying her unwavering loyalty and tender affection as she silently remains by his side.

Mae-hwa has cared for Yi Hong-wi since he first began to walk, and her affection for him is like that of family, reaching beyond the relationship between a king and his subject. Yet even as she watches the young king fall apart, all she can do for him is quietly stay by his side.

Jeon Mi-do moves between the restraint expected of a member of the royal household and her warm feelings for young Yi Hong-wi, bringing life to a character who could easily have been portrayed as one-dimensional.

Why should it matter that this is her first historical drama, after all the skill she honed on musical and theater stages? Even without displaying her emotions openly, Jeon Mi-do conveyed Mae-hwa's sorrow in full through nothing more than her eyes and expressions. She also sang the character's unspoken feelings in the OST track ‘Beot,’ which she performed herself.

With The King's Warden established as a box-office hit that has drawn more than 17 million moviegoers, audiences are eager to see whether Jeon Mi-do can reap the rewards of her first historical drama with a Blue Dragon trophy.

Still from Colony, starring Kim Shin-rok. Photo courtesy of Showbox

◇ Kim Shin-rok in Colony

What is more frightening than the infected is the naked face of humanity revealed in extreme circumstances. In Colony, Kim Shin-rok plays Choi Hyun-hee, trapped in a building sealed off after an outbreak of unknown origin, and throws herself into portraying the clash between the instinct to survive and human kindness.

Hyun-hee, who uses a wheelchair, is caught in a disaster at a building she visited to have lunch with her sibling. With her mobility limited and escape crucial, she nevertheless stays alone in the control room to guide the other survivors along a safe route using CCTV.

With a gaze shaken by fear and an effort to remain calm to the very end, Kim Shin-rok convincingly portrays Hyun-hee's courage and sacrifice. Reuniting with director Yeon Sang-ho after playing Park Jeong-ja in Hellbound, she adds emotional weight to the film as a character who does not lose her humanity amid extreme terror.

What is especially intriguing is that Kim Shin-rok, who won Best Supporting Actress at the Blue Dragon Series Awards for Hellbound, is now aiming for the Blue Dragon Film Awards with Colony. Could her second Blue Dragon trophy also come from the ‘Yeonniverse’?

Still from Wild Thing, starring Park Ji-hyun. Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

◇ Park Ji-hyun in Wild Thing

After taking home last year's Blue Dragon Best Supporting Actress trophy, Park Ji-hyun is back, this time with a microphone in hand. In Wild Thing, she transforms into Byun Do-mi, the original center of Triangle, a three-member co-ed dance group, and delivers a comic performance that ranges from innocent charm to girl-crush appeal.

Do-mi once showed off her fresh, lively charm onstage, but 20 years later she has become the daughter-in-law of a chaebol family. Park Ji-hyun wittily portrays this transformation while also bringing a light touch to Do-mi's passion for returning to the stage. She even paid close attention to her tanning and makeup to recreate the styles of the 1990s, and worked hard on the singing and performance as the group's lead vocalist.

After winning Best Supporting Actress for her intense emotional performance in Hidden Face, Park Ji-hyun is now making a play for laughs. All eyes are on whether Triangle's center can once again stand center stage at the Blue Dragon.

Still from Possible Love, starring CHO YEO JEONG. Photo courtesy of Netflix

◇ CHO YEO JEONG in Possible Love

Saying ‘I love you’ is not always for the other person's sake. In Possible Love, CHO YEO JEONG plays Ye-ji, a documentary filmmaker chronicling the lives of a couple in which both partners have been laid off, and explores the contradictions between good intentions and desire.

Ye-ji tries to understand the pain of Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) and Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon), but in the process, she also tries to capture their most private suffering on camera. She says she is trying to love someone, yet remains oblivious to the wounds her actions leave behind.

CHO YEO JEONG does not hastily label Ye-ji as either good or selfish, instead delicately portraying her complex inner world, where sincerity and contradiction coexist. Even on set, she carried a camera around like a documentary filmmaker and used her own clothes and props.

In particular, given that she took home the Blue Dragon Best Actress trophy for Parasite in 2019, her return to the Blue Dragon with Possible Love is another point of interest. Will another ‘love’ with the Blue Dragon prove ‘possible’? The result will be revealed on the 25th.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th and broadcast live on KBS2.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.