Suzy X Lee Jin-wook's Intense Romance 'Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted' Set for Release on December 30

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The romance film 'Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted' (directed by Lim Seon-ae and produced by With A Studio, Com2uS N, and Management SOOP) will cap the year at theaters.

'Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted,' which delicately and realistically depicts emotions that are hard to put to rest even after a relationship ends, is set to leave audiences with deep empathy and a lasting impression this winter. The film has confirmed its release for December 30 and is drawing attention with the release of its breakfast-club poster and main trailer.

The newly released breakfast-club poster shows Sa Kang (Suzy) and Ji-hoon (Lee Jin-wook) attending a special gathering for people facing a breakup at seven in the morning. The loneliness etched into their composed expressions hints at the feelings of those who have yet to move on from the pain of a relationship that has ended.

The tagline, 'Maybe we all came here so we could grieve to our hearts' content,' sparks curiosity about the stories each of them has yet to put behind them while raising anticipation for the changes they may experience through the breakfast club.

The accompanying main trailer opens with Sa Kang ending a relationship. Images of Sa Kang and Ji-hoon attending the breakfast club with their own stories to tell alternate, stirring curiosity about the special story that begins at the unfamiliar gathering. In particular, Sa Kang leaves with a Rollei camera—a breakup keepsake bearing traces of Ji-hoon's past relationship—while Ji-hoon tries to get his belongings back. The breakup keepsakes have been accidentally switched, and the trailer builds anticipation for what will unfold between them as a result.

Realistic lines from the characters, including 'What kind of love did you have?' and 'Was it regret?' prompt viewers to look back on relationships that have ended, evoking deep empathy and a lasting impression.

Suzy transforms into Sa Kang, who holds on to feelings that remain difficult to sort out even after a relationship ends. With delicate looks and expressions, she portrays the complex, subtle shifts in Sa Kang's emotions, drawing viewers in. Lee Jin-wook adds conviction with a restrained performance as Ji-hoon, who cannot let go of a past relationship and reflects on his true feelings. As the two come to terms with their breakups in different ways, anticipation is building for the intimate emotional performances and strong on-screen chemistry Suzy and Lee Jin-wook will bring.

In this way, 'Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted' portrays the emotions of parting—something everyone has experienced at least once—with a realistic yet warm perspective. The film pairs Suzy and Lee Jin-wook's compelling performances with the direction of Lim Seon-ae, who has captured characters' inner lives and relationships in depth in '69 Years Old' and 'Love at the End of the Century.' It is set to offer audiences a special opportunity this winter to look back on past relationships.

'Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted' tells the story of a man and a woman who meet at a special gathering of people carrying the pain of a breakup, set out to find the mementos of their breakups that were accidentally switched, and come face to face with a real parting. The film stars Suzy, Lee Jin-wook, Yoo Ji-tae, and Geum Sae-rok, among others, and is directed by Lim Seon-ae, whose previous films include '69 Years Old' and 'Love at the End of the Century.' It opens on December 30.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.