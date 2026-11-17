Nominees for Best Director at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards: Yoon Ga-eun, Jang Hang-jun, Yeon Sang-ho, Na Hong-jin and Hur Jin-ho (from left, in order of film release). Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Completing a film takes a director’s intense deliberation and countless choices. This year in Chungmuro, directors who showcased bold imagination, nuanced direction and compelling stories drew attention.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will kick off its lavish festivities on the 25th. Over the past year, moviegoers have enjoyed a wide variety of films, from creature features on an overwhelming scale to period dramas illuminating painful history, dramas capturing everyday emotions and mystery thrillers. With directors Yoon Ga-eun, Jang Hang-jun, Yeon Sang-ho, Na Hong-jin and Hur Jin-ho (in order of film release) nominated for Best Director for their distinctive takes on different genres and subjects, attention is turning to who will take home the coveted trophy.

Still from The World of Love. Photo courtesy of Barunson E&A

◇Director Yoon Ga-eun on The World of Love

With The World of Love, director Yoon Ga-eun captured the growing pains of adolescence with a warm perspective. The film tells the story of Joo-in, an unpredictable 18-year-old high school student, whose impulsive remark, blurted out in anger, begins to shake up the worlds of those around her. Following Joo-in’s perspective, the film depicts the many relationships and emotional changes a teenage girl faces, from friendship with her peers to romance with her boyfriend and conflict with her mother. It won acclaim from audiences for its nuanced portrayal not only of the girl’s inner turmoil but also of the feelings of those around her, each living with different concerns.

Still from The King's Warden. Photo courtesy of Showbox

◇Director Jang Hang-jun on The King's Warden

With The King's Warden, director Jang Hang-jun finally joined the ranks of master filmmakers. His warm portrayal of the poignant bond between Danjong of Joseon and Eom Heung-do captivated 16.93 million moviegoers. Jang has long been a familiar figure to the public, not only for directing films but also for his distinctive wit and cheerful charm on variety shows. Having repeatedly expressed how desperately he wanted a box-office hit, this success must have held special meaning for him as well. After a long wait, audiences joined in the joy of the film’s success, offering enthusiastic support and applause for this valuable achievement.

Still from Colony. Photo courtesy of Showbox

◇Director Yeon Sang-ho on Colony

The 'Zombie Master' proved his mettle once again. Director Yeon Sang-ho presented a more evolved world of zombie films with Colony. Having expanded the possibilities of Korean-style zombie films with Train to Busan and Peninsula, he once again built a distinctive zombie universe with his own imagination. After demonstrating the potential of low-budget filmmaking with The Ugly last year, he captivated audiences this time with an overwhelming scale and original visuals. In particular, he brought to life grotesque forms never before seen in zombie films, from infected people roaring as they writhe together to others sprinting at high speed with their limbs twisted out of shape.

Still from Hope. Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment

◇Director Na Hong-jin on Hope

With Hope, director Na Hong-jin showed just how far the scale of South Korean cinema can expand. The film, which drew keen interest from international media and critics even before its release, achieved the distinction of being selected for the competition section of this year’s 79th Cannes Film Festival. Na’s passion for his work was exceptional as well: Hope is his first new film in 10 years, since The Wailing. He worked to perfect it right to the end, even visiting the mixing room after the press screening. His dogged effort to bring a vast universe to life without overlooking the smallest details is credited with further broadening the expressive scope of South Korean cinema.

Still from Assassins. Photo courtesy of Hive Media Corp.

◇Director Hur Jin-ho on Assassins

Long known as a 'master of melodrama,' director Hur Jin-ho took on the mystery thriller with Assassins. The film follows a detective and a reporter who witnessed the incident firsthand as they pursue the truth about that day. In Assassins, Hur combined his characteristic sensitivity with cinematic imagination rooted in a historical event to create a weighty mystery. By vividly portraying both the process of retracing clues and records left at the scene to get closer to the truth and the inner lives of characters who struggle and make choices along the way, he heightened the film’s suspense and immersive power.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on November 25 and broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.