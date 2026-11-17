Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The arrival of Doctor Doom, a powerful villain poised to shake up the MCU’s new landscape, is drawing the attention of fans around the world to the film ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

Robert Downey Jr., who has been part of the MCU’s history since ‘Iron Man’ in 2008 and has won fans’ affection around the world, returns this time as Doctor Doom, an absolute villain who will drive every world to ruin. Having promised a dramatic transformation from Marvel’s iconic hero into the most powerful villain in MCU history, he has fans around the world increasingly wondering what his new take on Doctor Doom will look like.

Doctor Doom is one of the powerful and menacing villains who represent Marvel Comics, a ruler who governs Latveria and a genius scientist. Gifted with both a brilliant mind and overwhelming strength, he also possesses exceptional strategic skill and magical abilities, making him a transcendent being. He is expected to bring the new Avengers an immense crisis unlike anything they have ever faced. In particular, the film promises a threat on an entirely different level from Thanos, who pushed the heroes to their limits in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ heightening anticipation for the birth of a villain who will usher in a new era for the MCU.

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Director Joe Russo, who helmed the film, said of Doctor Doom, “He is a very powerful character who uses dark magic and does not hesitate to sell his soul to get what he wants,” emphasizing his ruthless nature and willingness to stop at nothing to achieve his goals. He went on to explain, “He is a character who has experienced trauma from losing his family,” hinting at the complex inner life shaped by his tragic past and foreshadowing a multidimensional character. Russo also predicted that “audiences will feel fear when they watch the film,” heightening interest in the overwhelming power Doctor Doom will unleash.

Meanwhile, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is an action blockbuster of epic proportions in which heroes from different worlds gather to face the arrival of Doctor Doom, an absolute villain who will drive every world to ruin, and engage in the biggest showdown in Avengers history. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who helmed the ‘Avengers’ series, directed the film. It opens on December 16.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.